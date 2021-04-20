Funding available for farmers and ranchers to develop Conservation Activity Plans
Applications for funding are due by June 18
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service has funding available to Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers to develop Conservation Activity Plans. These plans are developed to help identify and find solutions for specific natural resource concerns on a farming operation. Applications for this year’s funding are currently being accepted at local NRCS offices through June 18.
Conservation Activity Plans are specific to certain kinds of land use, such as transitioning to organic operations, grazing land, forest land, or can also address a specific resource need such as managing nutrients or to address an air quality concern.
“With a Conservation Activity Plan, producers can not only have assistance in identifying resource concerns, they can then apply for financial assistance to implement the conservation practices needed to address those concerns,” said According to Conor Ward, the Environmental Quality Incentives program manager with NRCS,
Eligible producers may apply at their local NRCS office at any time, but to be considered for this year’s funding, applications need to be submitted by June 18. If the application is accepted, payments are made directly to program participants for development of a Conservation Activity Plan.
For more information, contact your local NRCS field office, or visit www.nrcs.usda.gov. USDA Service Center staff continue to work with agricultural producers via phone, e-mail, and other digital tools. Because of the pandemic, some USDA Service Centers are open to limited visitors. Contact your Service Center to set up an in-person or phone appointment.
Additionally, more information related to USDA’s response and relief for producers can be found at farmers.gov/coronavirus.