One downtown business house is making room for another, more like several more.
Cass Plumbing is retrofitting the inside of its main street building, turning the interior into space for several offices. The remodel has been in the works for some time. Proprietor Darl Beck said the time is now.
The facility, which will be known as Tekamah Works, will be a shared work space with small offices to rent, a co-work area, and a conference room renters can schedule. Beck said all access will be handled via an app. Daily, weekly and monthly rates will be available. Two permanent offices have already been spoken for.
Beck expected the facility will be ready for use in June.
He said over the next couple months, a website will be published and more information will be shared.