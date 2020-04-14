Green turning 100, by herself
Jon Burleson
Burt County Plaindealer
A longtime area resident is joining an exclusive group.
Wanda “Midge” Green will become a member of the centenarian club when she celebrates her 100th birthday April 16. Since 2019, Green lives at the Crowell Memorial Home in Blair. So does her daughter, Shirley Schutt. Green says she is doing great but feels a little “trapped” since the coronavirus lockdown protocols have been implemented at Crowell.
“We can’t leave our rooms,” Green said. “Not even to walk the halls.”
The public, especially children, are encouraged to help Green celebrate her milestone birthday by sending her a card at Crowell Memorial Home, 245 So. 22nd St. Apt. 26, Blair, NE 68008.
There are presently less than 72,000 people who have been able to commemorate that kind of longevity in the U.S.
In the same year Green was born, there were 48 United States, women could vote for the first time and Prohibition had just begun.
She was born in a small farmhouse near Tekamah. While growing up, Green helped tend the livestock and – when she got older – worked the rower in the corn field.
She didn’t have any sisters. Green had one brother and a male cousin who lived with her family. She was able to hold her own with her rough and tumble male relations, though.
“My uncle was a Golden Gloves boxer,” Green said. “He taught me to box. I fought the boys.”
After graduating Tekamah High School, Green would get married and have three children. To support herself and her children, Green took jobs as a waitress.
“I worked at the City Café and the Club Café,” she said. “I enjoyed the work.”
Green remember that there were a lot of dances held back then. She said it was a nice way to meet people and socialize. The biggest change she has seen over the course of her life is electrical devices, she said. Growing up on the farm there was no electricity.
One thing Green said didn’t change over the years is hard work.
“I raised three kids by myself,” she said. “That was hard.”
In 1959, her family moved to Herman. She worked for more than two decades at the local hotspot, McVeigh’s Bar 73. She also gave back to her community. She was a fixture working at the American Legion fireworks stand in the village, She also worked the gun show held annually at the Legion hall and helped found the fire department auxiliary, the Ding-A-Lings.
Green considers herself deeply independent. She has been working word puzzles and reading in her isolation – mostly westerns and romance. She worries that her reading material is running low, though.
“I used to have so many books,” Green said. “But when I was moved here they got sold before I could get them.”
While being an independent person, she said she does miss playing cards and interacting with her friends.
“It is what it is – we put up with it,” Green said. “You make the best of it.”