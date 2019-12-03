Hammed it up

Tekamah-Herman Elementary students last week presented the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council with the proceeds from their Ham It Up project. A fundraiser for the council’s food pantry, the kids take per-mile pledges to walk in the morning before school. Kids this year raised $1,464 to help purchase hams for holiday baskets the council will distribute later in December. Dave Wragge accepted the check on behalf of the council from T-H first graders and the project coordinator, school nurse Kathy Chatt.