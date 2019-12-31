The next county court judge appointed in the Sixth Judical District will hear cases in Burt County.
The Nebraska Supreme Court recently clarified the workload for the new judge. Justice Jeffrey Funke said the primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, with the understanding that the judge is expected to also cover Burt County and to assist one day per week in Dodge County.
The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Matt Samuelson who stepped down in October. Burt County currently is served by Judge Douglas Luebe while Judge Kurt Rager has presided in Washington County since Samuelson’s retirement.
Samuelson’s replacement was among the items discussed when the Nebraska Judicial Resources Commission met in Lincoln earlier this month.
The commission decided a judicial vacancy did exist and recommended Washington County be the primary place of the new judge’s office.
The Judicial Nominating Commission for the Sixth District now has scheduled a public hearing in the district courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax St. in Blair, on Jan. 31, 2020. The hearing begins at 10 a.m.
At the hearing, the commission will receive information on the qualifications of candidates to fill the vacancy. Written information may be submitted to the commission any time prior to the selection of applicants.
The public is welcome to attend the hearing and present information concerning candidates for the judicial opening. Applicants may attend the public hearing and speak for themselves or have someone speak for them. Time limits are at the discretion of the chairperson. For special accommodations relating to the Americans with Disabilities Act, please call 402-471-3730. Persons who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call the Nebraska Relay System, 7-1-1. AA/EOE.
Individuals interested in applying for the position can obtain a Judicial Vacancy Application package from the Nebraska Judicial Branch website at https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/administration/attorney-services-division/judicial-vacancy/application. Any applicant must be a U.S. citizen, at least 30 years of age, currently admitted to practice before the Nebraska Supreme Court. An applicant must have had a minimum of five years of law practice in the State of Nebraska which may include prior service as a judge.
Completed applications may be submitted electronically or by hard copy and must be received no later than 4 p.m., Jan. 10, 2020.
Justice Funke is chairman of the nominating commission for the Sixth District. Attorney members of the commission include Daniel Smith, Lyons; Michael Tasset, Oakland; David Drew, Blair and Shane Placek, Fremont. Lay members are Jane E. Martin-Hoffman, Fremont; Jerry Nicholson, Emerson; Roxanne R. Kracl, Fremont; and Gregory Boone, Blair.
Alternate members include attorneys David S. Lathrop Jr., Fort Calhoun; Gregory Drew, Blair; Oliver Glass, Fremont; and Tammy M. Maul-Bodlak, Pender; and lay members Iris M. Borg, Wakefield; and Christopher M. Casey, Blair.