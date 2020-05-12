The Tri-County Saddle Club is determined to have the 61st Annual Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo this year.
Susan Olson and the others on the committee that organizes the event have been working diligently to arrange things so that when the opportunity arises they will be prepared.
Due to COVID restriction, the rodeo has been postponed from its normal run time – the last weekend of May. Olson said organizers are now looking at finding a date sometime between the first part of June and the end of August.
“At this time, we don’t know if we’ll have it or not,” she said. “We are waiting on when it is deemed safe.”
The rodeo is one of the biggest events in the county each year. It takes a lot of coordination to put on the rodeo and a lot of money. According to Olson it costs more than $12,000 to put on the rodeo.
“It costs $10,000 just for the stock which comes up from Oklahoma and Texas,” she said. “They also have to provide the bull riders and the ropers.”
The reason for that is, she said, it’s hard to find someone local that is crazy enough to ride a bull for eight seconds. Other costs include liability insurance, maintenance of the grounds and electricity.
The rodeo has local sponsors and the saddle club does conduct fundraisers throughout the year so they don’t have to rely too heavily on their sponsors, Olson said. Volunteers help immensely as well.
“We have volunteers run the ticket booth, the animal gates and do the work on the grounds,” she said. “The band kids run the concession stand to earn money for trips.”
The coordinators make every effort to buy materials and supplies locally, Olson said. Local businesses also help, such as Save More with price matching; Dairy King with food and cooking and Ronnie’s Tavern with beverages.
“Al Kilgaard provides the sheep for the mutton busting,” Olson said. “It really is a community effort.”
As of now, the committee has contacted its sponsors, but is in wait-and-see mode as the Powers-That-Be determine when people will be allowed to gather in groups again. With 500 to 1,000 in average attendance, the rodeo organizers want everyone to feel safe.
“If everything opens up, we will have it. There’s no reason not to have it,” Olson said. “But, it’s got to be safe.”