Information meetings to answer bond questions
Voters in the Tekamah-Hemran School District are being asked to approve a $12.5 million bond issue to finance school improvements.
School district officials have scheduled two public meetings—one in Herman and one in Tekamah—to show patrons why the improvements are needed and to answer any questions they might have.
A meeting is set for 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Herman Fire Hall. A meeting in Tekamah will take place the next night at 7 p.m. at the school. Tours will follow that information session. Patrons will have the opportunity to ask questions on both nights, T-H Superintendent Dan Gross said.
The district is seeking a 20-year bond and expects to get an interest rate at 3 percent or lower. The total cost for the project, including interest, is estimated at $16,176,500, depending on the final interest rate.
The project is designed to build an addition onto the southeast corner of the main building. Preliminary plans show a new secure entrance for the high school, improved classroom space for the science department, a commons area and more gym space.
The new addition will extend into where M Street is now. The bond issue also would pay to relocate M Street, which has already received the city’s blessing, and pay to turn the majority of the South Campus property into parking. A special board meeting has been set for Feb. 13 to consider demolition bids for the buildings the district owns on the west side of Main Street south of M.
Officials also say the bond won’t further impact property taxes.
Gross said the last few years the district has been asking for nearly 14 cents in tax levy, the most it is allowed by law, generating just over $1 million a year to finance a building fund. Money from that fund has been used to make renovations such as the upgrades that added air conditioning and more efficient heating systems for the school and the repurposing of the former Ford dealership building on Main Street which soon will debut as the district’s career education center.
Gross said the plan is to keep asking for the 13.8 cents but distribute it into two different funds: 9.1 cents will go to a bond fund while the remainder goes to the building fund to continue financing other, smaller projects.
Gross said whether the bond passes or not, the tax rate for building projects will be the same. “With the bond, it’ll be 13.8 cents. Without the bond, it’ll be 13.8 cents.”
The bond election will be conducted by mail. County clerks in Burt and Washington counties will start mailing ballots to district voters Feb. 18. Voters must be registered by Feb. 28 to receive a ballot for the by-mail election. Ballots must be returned to the originating county clerk by March 10.
People who need to register or to update their registration—because they’ve moved, for example—must do so before Feb. 28 to be eligible to vote in the special election.
Voters can register by mail, and by other resources, through Feb. 21. Anyone who needs to register, or update a current registration, after Feb. 21 but before the Feb. 28 deadline, must do so in person at their respective county clerk’s office. A ballot would be issued in person in those cases.
As the lead county, all of the ballots will be counted in Tekamah, Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said. She expects to count ballots March 11 and have the canvassing board certify the results the same day.