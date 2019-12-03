Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said last week that information meetings are being planned for the county’s farmers, ranchers, and landowners. These meetings are designed to provide producers with important information as they begin to make farm-bill related program decisions
The 2018 Farm Bill, signed into law last December, reauthorized the existing Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage safety net programs. Both were part of the 2014 Farm Bill, however, producers will need to make new program enrollment decisions over the coming months, Hall said.
The ARC and PLC programs under the new farm bill remain similar to the previous farm bill, but there are a few key program changes. “During the meeting we will discuss these changes in order to assist producers with the decisions they will need to make during sign-up,” Hall said.
These short meetings will be held in the FSA conference room, 429 S 13th St, Tekamah, on Monday mornings at 9:30 during December and January with an exception of Jan. 20.
For more information on the 2018 Farm Bill, visit farmers.gov/farmbill.
Persons with disabilities who required accommodations to attend or participate in any of the meetings should contact Hall at 402-374-1920, ext. 2; or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339; or julie.hall@ne.usda.gov.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.