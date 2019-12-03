A replacement for retired Burt County Judge Matt Samuelson will be among the items discussed when the Nebraska Judicial Resources Commission meets in Lincoln on Dec. 10.
The commission will decide whether a judicial vacancy exists in the office of the County Court, 6th Judicial District, due to Samuelson’s retirement and, if so, to make a recommendation to the Supreme Court as to the primary place of office of the vacancy.
Burt County currently is served by Judge Douglas Luebe while Judge Kurt Rager presides in Washington County since Samuelson’s retirement.
The commission also is expected to decide if a judicial vacancy exists in the office of the Separate Juvenile Court of Lancaster County due to the retirement of Judge Toni G. Thorson.
The date coincides with the commission’s annual meeting.
As outlined by state law, the commission will review whether a new judgeship is appropriate in any judicial district or a reduction in judgeships is appropriate in any judicial district; or if the judicial district boundaries or the number of judicial districts should be changed for the district or county courts.
The commission shall also examine current caseload statistics and make any appropriate recommendations for the more balanced use of existing judicial resources.
The 1 p.m. meeting will be held at the State Capitol Building, Room 1510, in Lincoln. A copy of the agenda is available at the Supreme Court’s Web site: supremecourt.nebraska.gov. A copy of the agenda is available at the Supreme Court’s Web site: supremecourt.nebraska.gov.
Any member of the public may attend the meeting and present, either orally or in writing, any pertinent information concerning the issues.