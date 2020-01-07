Tekamah farmer Dan Kahlandt will fill a vacancy on Burt County’s farm Service Agency County Committee.
Kahlandt won a recent election to replace Bill Method in representing Local Administraticve Area 2. Method had served the maximum of nine years on the committee.
Elected county committee members serve a three-year term and are responsible for making decisions on FSA disaster, conservation, commodity and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues, according to FSA county executive director Julie Hall.
“County committee members are a valuable asset because they are local producers who participate in FSA programs themselves and have a direct connection to farmers and ranchers in the community,” said Hall.
Khlandt joins Quentin Connealy, Jay Johnson and Sandy Brummond on he county committee.
The proposed committee meetings for 2020 are the first Wednesday of each month. The regular session meetings are open to the public and are held in the conference room at the FSA office in Tekamah at 9 a.m.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.