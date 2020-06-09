Every town in Burt County has at least two churches. You expect to see a church somewhere in town.
But out in the country, Burt County used to have plenty of rural churches. Research by Burt County Museum staff a few years ago showed 20 rural churches. Many were the kind postcards are made from, a frame building with a modest steeple surrounded by acres of farmland. They bore names like Divide Center Presbyterian, Pleasant Home Methodist Episcopal, St. Johannes Danish Evangelical Lutheran, Silver Creek Baptist, even the Golden Spring Dunker Church.
Few of those churches still remain. The Seventh Day Adventist building still stands northwest of Tekamah. Four others still hold services, or did before the COVID-19 pandemic halted them. They include Riverside Baptist, Salem Covenant, Alder Grove Methodist and St. John’s German Evangelical Lutheran.
St. John’s, located southeast of Lyons, is one of the oldest churches of its kind in Nebraska. The current structure was built in 1902 and has been called “an excellent example of a vernacular immigrant version of the Gothic Revival style.” Historians have called it one of the finest and least altered frame churches in the state.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, the church, with its signature silver-hued steeple, dominates the surrounding landscape.
The original structure, built in 1891 at a cost of $4,000, featured a 70-foot tower. That building burned to the ground in December of 1901 after a hearty fire had been built in the furnace in preparation of three upcoming baptisms. A new building, with a 90-foot tower, was built in its place and dedicated Nov. 2, 1902.
Numerically, the German-born population was limited in Burt County, only 3.2 percent of the county’s total population in 1880. But it represented the eastern edge of a wave of German immigrants coming to the area after the Civil War.
The first of the church’s charter members to arrive was Juergen Riesche. He was soon followed by the Goings, the Strelos, the Kohlmeiers, the Rewinkels, August Eggert and others all coming from Eitzen, Minn.
For their spiritual welfame, the newcomers turned to Rev. Aldolph W. Frese, the first Missouri Synod Lutheran pastor in Nebraska who was serving a congreagtion on Rock Creek, near Beemer. The first sermon was preached in front of what would become the St. John’s congregation on Oct. 6, 1873, in Henry Rewinkel’s home.
Frese would continue to come about every six weeks. On April 23, 1874, the congregation organized and in the summer of 1878 they joined with a Zion congregation on Cuming Creek to call J. Paul Mueller. He began his first pastorate on Sept. 1, 1878. St. John’s formally joined the Missouri Synod in 1880.
Eventually, the congregation sought a permanent place for service. The first church building, built on 40 acres of land donated by Rewinkel, was dedicated in 1891.
It stood for a decade before being destroyed by fire. It’s replacement, dedicated in 1902 with its stained glass windows and intricately carved interior furnishings, has served the congregation since.
Services in English didn’t become commonplace until just before World War I.
Fast forward a century or so and the church is still doing now what it did then—serving the spiritual needs of its congregation by meeting them where they are.
Pastor Nathan Henschen said it is the close-knit nature of the church family that keeps the church going despite the decline in the rural population. That closeness is seen weekly now that services have started again. Henschen said its difficult in a good way to encourage social distancing among the congregants who often want to stand and talk for a half-hour or more after the Sunday service is over—seeking to catch up with each other’s lives.
While in-person services were halted during the pandemic, the church stayed in contact through Facebook, streaming the service as well as Sunday school lessons.
Henschen said parishioners who hadn’t been heard from in years checked in to watch the services.
“Will that continue, who knows?” he said. “But it brought some people back to church.”
A ladies’ group, known as the Mission Society, and a couples’ group called the Harvesters each attempt to meet monthly and have servant events. As examples, the Mission Society visited the Oakland Heights nursing home each month before the pandemic while the Harvesters volunteer annually with the Orphan Grain Train.
St. John’s currently is involved in a dual parish configuration with St. Paul’s in Bancroft. Henschen lives there with his family and the two churches often do things together, he said. Among them is the youth group, made up of young people from both congregations. Henschen said the interaction between the group members is much more natural because of the co-op arrangement between the high schools in the two towns.
It is hoped that those very students will form the nucleus of the church in the future. As they grow and mature in their faith, their stalwart old church will be there to help—just as it did with many of their ancestors.