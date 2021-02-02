Livestock pre-fair and county fair planning meeting

The livestock planning meeting was held Jan. 14 via zoom. Fourteen individuals participated in the meeting held on Zoom. With every good hope, a “normal” fair is being planned.
Here is what our 4-H and FFA members will need to know to identify and exhibit their animals at county fair and beyond this year. Of course you can call the Nebraska Extension office in Burt County at 402-374-2929 with any questions.
County fair and Fremont 4-H Expo livestock information
• Copies of ID sheets for all livestock, market or breeding, 4-H or FFA, MUST be turned in to the Extension office no later than June 15.
• ALL market and breeding sheep will be required to have a Scrapie Tag (exhibitors order directly).
• ALL market and breeding meat goats will be required to have a Scrapie Tag (exhibitors order directly).
• Ear notches are acceptable identification for market swine only going to Burt County Fair or Fremont 4-H Expo.
• Regular 4-H ($1) or FFA (FREE) tags are acceptable identification for market beef, feeder calves or bucket calves only going to Burt County Fair or Fremont 4-H Expo.
• Breeding heifers must be identified with a tattoo or EID tag (*NEW in 2021*). A calfhood vaccination tattoo is not acceptable identification. A copy of the registration papers must accompany and be recorded on the ID sheet. (If pending, indicate that on a sticky note on the ID sheet and submit a copy when you get it.) Any breeding heifer without registration papers by county fair will be shown with the commercial breeding heifers.
State Fair and Aksarben
Livestock information
• DNA for State Fair/Aksarben must be collected on any market beef, market sheep, market swine or market meat goats and envelopes returned to the Extension office by June 15 (market beef, sheep, swine & meat goats).
•Exhibitor family must nominate all information regarding animals from which DNA was collected online and pay the fee ($7/sample) for the DNA collection online by June 15. We will send in the DNA envelopes, but we can NOT do this until you have nominated the animals and paid for the DNA online. Nomination for State Fair/Aksarben MUST BE made ONLINE (https://showstockmgr.com).
• Breeding heifers must have their tattoo or EID tag and other animal information nominated online by the exhibitor by June 15. ($2/heifer). Nomination for State Fair/Aksarben MUST BE made ONLINE (https://showstockmgr.com).
• Scrapie tag number and animal information for breeding sheep and breeding meat goats must be nominated online by the exhibitor by June 15. ($2/heifer). Nomination for State Fair/Aksarben MUST BE made ONLINE (https://showstockmgr.com).
• EID tags ($3) will be required for market beef and market swine going to State Fair.
• All Entries for State Fair MUST BE made ONLINE. No later than 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 10th. It’s up to the Exhibitor or their family to do this.
• Three options for Quality Assurance training.
‣ A national on-line Youth Quality Care of Animals (YQCA) online course is available to exhibitors ($12).
‣ Face-to-face YQCA training will be offered, but exhibitors must register online prior to the training and must pay a $3.00 fee for the training online when they register. (Mary Loftis will hopefully be able to offer these face-to-face trainings this year again!)
‣ There is an on-line test out option (only one attempt per division) for Intermediates (12-14) and Seniors (15-18). They must pay, $36/Intermediate or $48/Senior, at the time they test out.
•YQCA training must be completed by June 15 for anyone exhibiting at the Burt County Fair!
• If exhibitors are going to nominate animals to show only at Aksarben (not State Fair), they need to order DNA envelopes, nominate animals, make entries, and handle everything else including getting answers to your questions directly with AKSARBEN! (https://www.aksarbenstockshow.com or 308-385-3968).
2021 Livestock Shows
• Fremont 4-H Expo: July 7-10, Fremont
• Burt County Fair: July 15-20, Oakland
• Nebraska State Fair: Aug. 27 - Sept. 6, 2021, Grand Island
• Aksarben Stock Show: Sept. 23 - 26, Grand Island
Pre-fair dates and activities
• Completed - Market Beef Weigh Day - Saturday, Jan. 9, 8:30-11 a.m., at Johnnie Johnson’s, Craig
• ALL 4-H/FFA Livestock IDs, Tagging, DNA, Online Nominations due June 15
• Horse IDs due June 15 (May 7 for district or state shows)
• Fair Entry Deadline: July 1
• Fairground Cleanup: Sunday, July 11, 1 p.m., Fairgrounds
Livestock judges were discussed and alternates suggested.
Set Up Day: July 15,, Thursday, 6 p.m.
Entry Day: July 16, Friday, closes 10 a.m.
Herdsmanship: July 16-19 Friday evening through Monday evening
Swine Show: July 17, Saturday, 8 a.m.
Meat Goat Show: July 17, Saturday, 1 p.m.
• Three families are interested in Dairy Goats, so we will be adding a dairy goat show, this will be the same judge as the Meat Goat judge.
Sheep Show: July 17, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Beef Show: July 18, Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
• Bucket Calf limited to ages 8-12
• Market Heifer Divisions will be the same as Market Steers regarding champions and awards.
Livestock Judging Contest: July 19, Monday, 10:30 a.m.
Various livestock clinics are being planned for Monday, July 19, in the afternoon.
4-H and FFA members will register for them when they enter at the fair.
Livestock Auction: July 7/22, Tuesday, 2 p.m.