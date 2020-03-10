A request for a $77,500 grant of LB 840 funds by Tekamah Industrial Development Corp, wasn’t the only 840 matter addressed by Tekamah City Council Feb. 27.
The half-cent sales tax that went into effect roughly 15 months ago has netted the 840 fund in excess of $100,000. The money is intended to be used to foster economic development in the city. One of the ways it can be used is to provide loans for qualified applicants.
But there has to be a mechanism in place in order to loan the money. Progress is being made there, too.
Burt County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Patty Plugge, who helps administer the fund, presented the council with a draft of what will become a loan request form.
She said the draft was developed by the fund’s loan committee, which is comprised of Plugge, Sarah Freidel, Sarah Chatt and Kris Braniff. It provides a wide range of information about the project the loan would fund, including the number of jobs expected to be created.
Loan applicants will complete the form which then must be approved by the loan committee before it advances to the city council for final approval. Plugge said the application form is a starting point for information. “If you want to know more, you an always ask for additional information.”
Loans can’t exceed half of the project cost or $50,000. City Attorney matt Munderloh reminded the council that the caps only apply to loans from the 840 fund. There is no cap on grants from the fund.
Plugge said those loan caps were set where they are on purpose.
“We knew (the tax) would bring in about $100,000 a year,” she said. “If we knew it would be more, we would have set the caps higher.”
She said 840 funds aren’t intended to fund entire projects, rather the money is there to help fill gaps in financing plans.
“There are a lot of ways to fill gaps,” she said. “We can always find a way to make it work.”
Plugge said applicants don’t have to wait until a form is prepared to apply for a loan. She said an applicant already is seeking $20,000 from the fund and the committee is operating from a form used by Fremont.
In other business Feb. 27 meeting, the council:
—Approved a loan of $67,750 in Community Development Block Grant funds to Mike and Ryann Pagels. The loan will pay for repairs and furniture for the downtown business they are working toward as well as providing working capital.
The CDBG money is administered by the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District. Several years ago, the city turned over its CDBG funds to the district to help form a regional loan pool and prevent the money from being returned to the federal government. Because the district administers the funds, the loan must be repaid to the district.
NENEDD representative Jeff Christiansen said it was the first request for Tekamah’s portion of the funds.
“We never had anybody that wanted to use it before,” he said. “Now we do.”
Christiansen the money is just like a bank loan. Terms call for a 20-year repayment schedule at 5.5 percent interest.