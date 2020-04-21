This week, the Plaindealer would like to challenge its readers to find a way to make a difference in your community.
Several people have decided to put up window decorations with messages of hope. Others have called individuals for wellness checks. Any of these acts will be cherished.
Encourage those in the community that may be tense or fearful. It’s in the dark that we can see the light of the stars. Be someone’s star in their time of darkness.
If you feel anxious and fearful, contact local resources. The Nebraska Rural Response Hotline is a remarkable service for rural residents and focusing on farming and ranching families. Their number is 1-800-464-0258.
As always, you can stop by the Plaindealer office to pick up a few “Thank You” cards for those hardworking individuals who keep the shelves stocked and the gas flowing.
They don’t cost anything but the time it takes to fill out and drop off. A kind word could make a big difference to someone stressed out.