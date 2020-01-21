Tekamah-Herman Schools are looking to upgrade their current facilities. A proposal to include better classrooms and athletic facilities for all grades now will be decided by the district’s voters.
The school’s Board of Education on Jan. 13 voted unanimously to adopt a resolution calling for a special election to be held in the district concerning a plan to issue bonds in the amount of $12.5 million.
“The improved facilities address the needs of all our students – from the youngest to the oldest,” said Tekamah-Herman Board of Education member Burt Rogers. “We focused our ideas and arrived at an amount the district can afford.”
It is not a conclusion that was entered into lightly, said Rogers. He and fellow board member Chris Booth spoke of how several meetings had been held throughout the process to help craft the proposal. They also worked with members of the community, many of whom attended classes in the same buildings still in use.
“We heard from a large mixture of citizens,” Booth said. “I think the tour of the classrooms had a big impact. People could see where the improvements were needed.”
The school board intends to conduct the special election by mail. School officials would like to have the process wrapped up by mid-March, but the final decision on a date isn’t entirely theirs to make.
Late Thursday, Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel told the Plaindealer she was in the process of seeking permission from the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office to conduct a by-mail election. If permission is granted, Freidel then must prepare a schedule of election.
The proposal calls for additional classroom space, a commons area and administrative offices, a more secure entry and a new gymnasium among the improvements. Early designs call for an addition to extend south from the east side of the main building. The design also calls for the relocation of M Street and will use the remaining south campus area for parking.
A more detailed look at the proposal will occur in coming editions of the Plaindealer.