The United States Postal Service has one piece of advice for folks wanting make sure their holiday cards and packages arrive in time for the holidays: mail them early.
USPS expects to deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 800 million packages this holiday season—the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
Postal officials estimate the busiest time of year to be the two weeks before Christmas.
That’s next week.
Starting the week of Dec. 9, customer traffic is expected to increase, and the Postal Service expects to deliver nearly 200 million packages per week during these two weeks. The week of Dec. 16-20 is predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week, when nearly 2.5 billion pieces of first class mail, including greeting cards, will be processed and delivered.
The Postal Service anticipates Dec. 16 will be the busiest day online with more than 8.5 million consumers predicted to visit usps.com for help shipping holiday gifts. Nearly 105 million consumers are predicted to visit usps.com between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.
The Postal Service estimates nearly 400,000 consumers will use the Click-N-Ship feature and other online services Dec. 16 to order free Priority Mail boxes, print shipping labels, purchase postage and request free next-day Package Pickup.
Suggested mail-by dates for cards and packages bound for U.S. delivery is Dec. 20. That includes standard first class mail and packages, Priority Mail and mail or packages sent to Alaska or Hawaii.
Tekamah Postmaster Steve Jones said anything mailed by that date should be delivered on time anywhere in the country.
Items sent by the postal service’s retail ground option should be sent no later than 10 days before Christmas. For those willing to pay the extra fee, Priority Mail has a two-to-three day delivery standard and Express Mail can arrive to destinations in one to two days. More information is available at your local post office or www.usps.com.
Window hours at the Tekamah office will remain the same during the holiday season. The window is open Monday through Friday, 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-4:30 p.m. and 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturdays. Jones said it will be business as usual at the Tekamah office on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.
USPS says mail sent overseas to addresses other than military installations can still be delivered on time if Air Mail, Priority Mail or Express mail is used.
Postal officials “highly suggest” using Priority mail for overseas shipment. Priority Mail deadlines for pre-Christmas delivery is Dec. 9 for Priority Mail Express International and Dec. 19 for Global Express Guaranteed.
Postal customers are reminded that any restrictions airlines have for baggage also applies to the mail. Those wishing to mail packages to overseas or domestic addresses should be ready to explain exactly what is in each package. A list of restricted items is available at the Post Office.
Perishable items should be shipped with an eye toward delays, both inside the country and outside.
The deadline for packages being sent to armed forces or diplomatic services personnel overseas is fast approaching. The deadline for mail sent to the 093 ZIP Code is Dec. 9. The Priority and first class mail deadline for all other APO ZIP Codes is Dec. 11. The Priority mail deadline is Dec. 18.
Missing the early dates doesn’t mean packages or cards bound for overseas won’t get where they’re going on time. There is no guarantee, however, that meeting them will either. The Postal Service ships all military mail to either New York City or San Francisco where the military then takes over, using its own delivery system and schedule.
Military mail shipments may have to take a back seat, so to speak, to more important cargo.
Military mail also must have a complete address. The former practice of mailing cards, letters or packages, “To Any Serviceman,” has been discontinued over safety concerns.