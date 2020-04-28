As a way to still hold a statewide election with social distancing requirements in place, every voter in Nebraska received an early ballot request form in early April. With two weeks left before Nebraska’s primary election, early ballot request are being heavily utilized by voters.
“We are receiving an unprecedented number of early ballot requests from voters,” said Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the state’s top election official. “Statewide totals show over 400,000 requests for early ballots. The number already surpasses the 313,000 statewide votes in the 2016 Presidential primary election.”
Evnen said the number excludes the 11 counties that already vote by mail.
Nebraskans also have begun to return their completed ballots. Thus far, over 124,000 completed ballots have been received.
“If you give your ballot to someone else to put in the mail or deliver to a drop box, only give your ballot to a trusted person, for example, a close friend or close relative,” the secretary said.
He stressed that ballots should not be given to a stranger.
Area voters can return their ballot by mail, drop it off in the secure voter box located outside the Burt County Courthouse, or give it to a trusted friend or family member to put in the mail or drop off.
Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel said Friday that the number of requested by-mail ballots far exceeds the number of requests from either of the last two primary elections. She said Friday that more than 1,600 of the county’s 4,800 eligible voters had requested a by-mail ballot. Nearly half of the requestors, 819, have already returned their ballots.
Freidel said she is still accepting names for people who wish to serve as poll workers.
The deadline to request an early ballot is Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m. Early ballot requests received after that date and time will not be processed. Sample ballots are elsewhere in this week’s edition of the Plaindealer
Voters have until May 12 when the polls close to return their completed ballot. For more information, visit the Secretary of State website at https://sos.nebraska.gov/.