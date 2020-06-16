Free COVID-19 testing will be available to the public this week at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair. The hospital is partnering with the Nebraska Air National Guard and Three Rivers Public Health Department to provide testing.
Testing will be available Wednesday, June 17, from 4-6 p.m. and on Saturday, June 20, from 8 a.m. till noon.
Those wishing to be tested must first register at www.testnebraska.com/en. Once registered, they will be given an appointment for the Blair test site. Patients can expect to be notified of their results by text or e-mail within 72 hours.
A hospital spokesman said people wishing to be tested do not have to live in Washington County or in the Three Rivers Public Health district.
As of Thursday, Burt County had 10 positive COVID-19 diagnoses.
In other COVID-related events, Burt County Board of Supervisors last Tuesday ordered the courthouse be reopened for walk-in traffic beginning June 12. Anyone entering the building is asked to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing. Masks are available inside the main doors.
Being open to the public by June 15 makes the county eligible for reimbursement of some COVID-related expenses but county officials had yet to receive definitive information on the details.