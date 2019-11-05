MercyOne closing Tekamah clinic

MercyOne Siouxland officials last week announced the organization’s clinic in Tekamah will close Friday, Nov. 8. The clinic has been in operation for 11 years.
MercyOne spokesman Marcy Peterson said the group has enjoyed and appreciated being a part of the community’s health care team “and it would be our privilege to continue to serve families at our nearby locations.”
MercyOne operates the hospital in Oakland as well as the clinics in Oakland and Lyons. Those two sites will continue to see patients.
Rob Stowe, MercyOne’s executive director of Rural Hospital Operations said in a letter to clients that if they choose to see a provider at the other MercyOne locations, no transfer of medical records will be necessary. MercyOne will transfer records to other providers upon request.
Employees at the Tekamah clinic were offered comparable positions within the company. MercyOne also is working on a transition plan for the building.
MercyOne Siouxland is a part of Trinity Health of Livonia, Mich., the second-largest Catholic healthcare system in the United States.