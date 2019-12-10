For over 30 years, advances in management practices and technology have continued to increase yield potential, resource management and profitability margins for ag producers.
Couple that with increasing land and input costs, and the advent of environmental issues and regulations, one can appreciate any method that promotes the possibility of increased revenue, better decision making, record keeping and reporting.
The Center for Enterprise at Northeast Community College will offer a class in December that is designed to show agriculture producers how to implement a precision agriculture practice that is right for their operation.
Precision Agriculture Implementation: The Right Way for You will be held Thursday, December 12, from 4-7 p.m., in the Maclay Building, Room 121, on the Norfolk campus.
The class will also be broadcast live via two-way distance learning to Northeast’s extended campus locations in South Sioux City and West Point. In South Sioux City will meet in the Northeast extended campus, 1001 College Way, Room 211; in West Point, the class will be held in Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 219.
Precision Agriculture has grown over the same time period. It reaches into every area of agriculture, row crops, livestock (both confinement and range production), orchards, edible crops and organics.
In this class, Northeast Precision Ag Trainer Lonny Mitchell will discuss what precision agriculture is and how it will impact an operation. Participants will learn what questions to ask when determining the right match for their operation and the steps to take to implement the correct plan. In addition, an exploration of the benefits of purchasing new equipment versus modifying existing equipment will be discussed.
Cost of the class is $30.
To register, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.