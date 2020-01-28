For individuals becoming eligible for Medicare or considering retiring and ending their work insurance attending a New to Medicare meeting is important. This meeting provides unbiased information about this confusing time and helps you understand your options so you can make the best decision for your situation. The next New to Medicare meeting will be held in Tekamah on Thursday, Jan. 30, 7 p.m. at the Burt County Courthouse meeting room. Please call 402-374-2929 to pre-register so enough materials will be available and bring a friend. Hope to see you there!