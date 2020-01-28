Nielsen foundation grants BCED $200,000

The successful use of grant money to fund the demolition of dilapidated property throughout he county led to the program getting additional funding.
Clarence Mock, president of the Donald E. Nielsen Foundation, last Thursday presented Dave Schold, chairman of the Burt County Board of Supervisors, with a check for $200,000 to continue their work in demolition and renovation of structures in the county.
“We believe the program has been very successful toward remedying the perpetual problem of aging structures in Burt County,” Mock said.
The Nielsen Foundation has previously donated $200,000 to fund the demolition of residential and commercial buildings, but that initial funding is nearly exhausted. According to Patty Plugge, executive director of Burt County Economic Development Corporation, these funds have assisted in the removal of 34 dilapidated structures throughout the county.
The county was also the recipient of a $150,000 grant that assists in the renovation of commercial buildings
“This grant helps the building owners in investing in the repairs needed in order to keep them from becoming dilapidated,” said Plugge. “We are so thankful to the Nielsen Foundation for their continued support of our efforts”
The administration of the grants will continue to be provided by Burt County Economic Development Corp. Although applicants request demolition funding assistance from BCED, he county board renders the final decisions on all funding requests.
For more information, contact Plugge at 402-374-2953 or go to www.burtcoedc.com.