No child left hungry during school shutdown

Community members are stepping up to fill a gap left when the Tekamah-Herman School closed due to the COVID-19 situation. Dozens of students rely on the school’s nutrition program to provide them with a nourishing meal on a daily basis.
Recognizing the need for a stop gap measure, the school district, Tekamah Food Pantry and several local citizens hastily formed a coalition. Since March 17, Tekamah-Herman students have been able to get a carry-out breakfast and lunch at Chatterbox Brews on S. 13th Street. There is no charge for the meals.
“When the schools closed, we had several people ask what they can do,” said Patty Olson of the Food Pantry.
She and Chatterbox owner Cindy Chatt put their heads together and quickly formulated a plan that would see to the needs of the children affected. When word got out, it wasn’t too long before other people sought to help.
Chatt and Olson were contacted by the Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department and Scott Herbolsheimer, owner of Save More, about sponsoring a day of meals. Local farmers Dani and Kyle Krause brought in pork and KD Pastures donated eggs. The Chatterbox crew used them to make breakfast burritos for the kids.
“People from all over are giving donations; even people from outside the community” said Tekamah-Herman school nurse Cathy Chatt. “It’s amazing.”
During the lunch meal, two local Girl Scouts arrived with Girl Scout cookies. Marley Hanger and Sayla Altermose carried in more than a few boxes of cookies to add to the meals.
The group provided 37 breakfast meals and 47 lunch meals on its first day. The next day saw 47 breakfast and 62 lunch meals go out.
Unsurprisingly, the initiative needs more backing. Providing more than 100 meals per day requires a lot of portions. Items such as fruit juice boxes, fruit cups, pudding cups, fruit and individually packaged pastry treats are needed most of all. Of course, cash is always welcome.
Meal times run from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for lunch. Meals can be picked up inside the Chatterbox.
The school’s Backpack Program is also still active and food will be delivered on Fridays as usual. This will still be coordinated by Nurse Chatt.
“The collaboration between the school, food pantry and community for the good of our students is inspiring,” Cindy Chatt said. “It makes you smile and tear up a little, but I’m proud to live a little town like ours.”
Check Facebook and the Chatterbox and school websites for more information.