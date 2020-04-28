Council wants more information first
Tekamah City Council put off again a decision on when the city pool might open, or if it does. The council will take up the matter again at its May 14 meeting. They hope to have more information from state officials on the active Directed Health Measures now in place from the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is good reason to wait. They are planning on making $25,000 in repairs before the pool opens. If the pool does open, the job of patching the leaking seams, and getting the water chemically treated, could take about a month to complete. If it can’t open due to an extended Directed Health Measure, there is no guarantee the planned fixes will last through the winter.
Council members said they realize delaying a decision puts a strain on area youth who are planning on working at the pool as their summer job. They decided to wait until May 14 to make those hires, too. Last year’s pool manager, Kassidy Kellogg, who has logged several summers working at the pool in various capacities, said she plans to be back for another year and she said there are 13 more youth hoping for a job.
“The kids and the community are depending on it,” she said of the pool opening.
About half a dozen of them sat in on het meeting through the Zoom application. All of them said if they were hired as lifeguards and could not work due to health department measures they would be more than willing to tackle other jobs the city may line up for them, such as painting fire hydrants or trimming bushes.
Pool Task Force member Becky Rogers, who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, reminded the council that lifeguard wages are already part of the city budget.
If the pool is allowed to open later in the summer and the fixes are not made, the pool would run as it did last summer—losing over 10,000 gallons of water a day, making it improbable to adequately heat the water. Council members did not want to operate under that scenario for a full season, but not knowing when the restrictions under the Directed Health Measure might be eased makes it difficult to know exactly when the contracted repair company should be notified to start work patching seams.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer, who supervises the parks said scheduling the work isn’t the same as completing it.
“It’s totally dependant on the weather,” he said. “It has to be warm enough for the patching to cure. Then we have to fill the pool and treat the water.”
Then there are the health department mandates that require social distancing and groups no larger than 10. Through calls to other area communities, council members learned that they are in the same fix. Council member Kelly Adamson said she didn’t think Tekamah should open its pool if Oakland and Lyons don’t open theirs, saying the possible influx of swimmers from other towns could stretch any social distancing guidelines that may still be in place.
A memo from the state Department of Environment and Energy stated that current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control states that COVID-19 isn’t spread through pool water. The issue according to the memo, is social distancing in the common areas and in maintaining groups below the 10-person limit.
The memo also stated that lifeguards who have previously met training and CPR requirements will have their certifications extended through Aug. 30. Any new hires would have to complete in-person training and CPR classes.
In other business April 23, the council:
—Held a virtual meeting with business owner Cindy Chatt to discuss city zoning requirements. Chatt said that through the process of getting a building permit for an addition to her downtown business, she was told that the dumpsters used by her business have to be moved off of the sidewalk.
Council member Jane Walford said two of the three dumpsters Chatt uses are owned by the city and used to collect recyclable material. She said she was told she can’t use the alley behind her property because garbage trucks aren’t supposed to use city alleys.
Council president Gary Anderson said that restriction was put in place several years ago due to damage the trucks cause in alleys around town, but it was more pointed toward residential areas.
Mayor Ron Grass said he would set up a meeting with Chatt, himself, Deemer and Zoning Administrator John Manson.
—Approved spending $2,050 in keno funds to help Tekamah Chamber of Commerce pay for advertising in Nebraska Traveler magazine.
—Passed a resolution approving the city’s involvement in a multi-hazard mitigation plan. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources Distric tare funding the project.
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said participating in the plan is necessary in acquiring future disaster recovery payments through FEMA.
— Accepted the job evaluations and approved the recommended pay increases for library employees Theresa Lawton and Linda Bisanz.