It’s early November. That means harvest is usually wrapping up, college football is in full swing, it seems like every day is windy.
With the chill last week came the reminder that it’s time for Winter Weather Awareness Day, the chance to refresh ourselves about the hazards of winter, and how to become “Weather Ready.”
The National Weather Service named Thursday, Nov. 7, as Winter Weather Awareness Day in Nebraska and Iowa.
When winter makes its annual return to the nation’s heartland, it can bring along snowstorms, blizzards, ice storms and periods of extremely cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills.
The National Weather Service and federal, state and local emergency management officials team up to help keep people informed about the prospect of dangerous weather conditions.
As has been the case the last couple of years, the NWS office in Valley no longer issues blizzard watches. All advisory-level situations will be handled by a single hazard product (Winter Weather Advisory).
The NWS has heard from customers and partners that they want a simpler structure to hazard information. The intent is a consolidated use of messaging to clearly highlight the most significant information in an easy to use format.
Snowfall forecasts from all NWS offices across Nebraska now include a “probability” of snow amount forecast. Basically, it’s a probability of snow amounts exceeding (or not) a range of certain thresholds.
The goal is to provide a range of potential snow amounts to allow people to make better plans and decisions regarding the snowfall impact.
Armed with information about a range of potential outcomes, and the likelihood of occurrence, people can look beyond the deterministic forecast snow amount (such as three inches), and consider the amounts where are most likely to occur and less likely to occur.
When severe weather is likely, the weather service will issue appropriate statements using certain terms.
A Winter Storm Watch is used when the risk of a hazardous weather event has increased significantly, but its occurrence, locations, and/or timing is still uncertain. It is intended to provide enough lead time so those who need to set their plans in motion can do so.
A Winter Weather Advisory is issued when a hazardous weather event is occurring, is imminent, or has a high probability of occurrence.
A warning is used for conditions posing a threat to life or property. Advisories are for less serious conditions that cause significant inconvenience and, if caution is not exercised, could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property.
Severe winter weather conditions which may cause a warning to be issued are:
• heavy snow of 4 inches or more falling within a 12-hour period.
• damaging accumulations of freezing rain and/or drizzle.
• accumulations of heavy sleet
• blizzard conditions
Less serious conditions that may result in an advisory are:
Snow Advisory: snow amounts between 1 and 3 inches.
Dense Fog Advisory: visibilities at or below a quarter-mile.
Wind Chill Advisory: wind chill temperatures of -20 degrees or colder.
Freezing Rain/Drizzle Advisory: accumulations making road surfaces, sidewalks, etc. hazardous.
Blowing/Drifting Snow: visibilities intermittently at or below a quarter-mile.
Public safety experts say making plans now can help reduce stress in the event of an actual emergency.
For example, before the winter season begins, home heating units should be checked by a professional for proper operation. Check the weather stripping around doors and windows to reduce heat loss.
Have your automobile winterized. Keep the gas tank full, check the tires, brakes, lights, battery, antifreeze, jumper cables, and give the car a tuneup.
During winter weather conditions, remember the following:
• Avoid all unnecessary travel.
• Plan all trips in advance, giving someone else the route.
• Allow plenty of extra travel time.
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing in several layers.
• Cover your head, hands and face.
• Do not overexert yourself shoveling snow.
• Remember to also protect animals with shelter, water and food.
The weather service’s Omaha office has winter weather preparedness information available on its Web site: www.weather.gov/oax
A variety of other emergency preparation information is available from the federal Department of Homeland Security’s website: www.ready.gov