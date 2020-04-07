Kaelyn Etherington is crafty when it comes to fundraising. Etherington, 11, the daughter of Ed and Robin Etherington of Oakland, has been participating in beauty and talent competitions for six years. Over the years, she has covered her expenses for the pageants by hand-making items to sell.
“I made ceramic pots in the shape of apples my first year,” Etherington said. “This year, I am sewing hanging towels.”
She said she has made about 130 of the towels on her sewing machine, so far. She sells them via Facebook on the Oakland Community Bulletin Board page.
Etherington hopes to raise enough money to make it to the National American Miss regional pageant scheduled for July 17. She hopes it won’t get postponed as she is looking forward to wearing the nice clothes for her events. That is her favorite part, she said.
“My mom helps me pick the outfits,” Etherington said. “Last year, I won Nebraska Covergirl.”
The champion of the Iowa-Nebraska competition will go on to the national pageant held in California. Winners get money and scholarships, she said.
In the meantime, Etherington continues to make her towels and seek future crafty ideas for fundraising.