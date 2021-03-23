“Oppsie doopsie” education!

You might ask “How do you get an “oopsie doopsie” education?” My only answer is if you keep doing the same wonderful 4-H School Enrichment Program for enough years, you are sure to receive one every now and then.
A couple “oopsie doopsies” happened this past week with the 4-H Embryology program. First of all I ended up with what I thought was WAY TOO MANY potentially fertile eggs to start this program. I was planning to start eggs in the Tekamah-Herman 2nd and 3rd grades with four incubators. I usually try to have about 18 eggs for each incubator so we have a better chance of hatching success.
This year my new office manager, Jenn Peterson got all excited about the embryology project and talked to everyone she knew who raised chickens about getting fertile eggs. On top of the four dozen I had ordered from my regular egg supplier (I scaled the order down from 6 dozen when I saw what was happening) we ended up with nearly 3 dozen per incubator from a total of 4 different egg suppliers. We have different shades of beautiful brown eggs, some pretty blue eggs and even small bantam eggs, but no traditional white eggs.
Besides the overabundance of eggs for the project, our first “oopsie doopsie” came when one of the incubators quit holding the correct temperature and the chicks all quit developing at approximately 3 or 4 days. That’s about 34 “oopsies” if you are counting! Of course we found this out during the first egg candling session. That was a very sad day!
I had an extra incubator, so I got it going, the teacher disposed of the first batch of eggs and luckily the other three classes chipped in to share their abundance of eggs with the class that lost theirs.
Lesson learned: what may look like a mistake (34-35 eggs per incubator) can be just what you need when you face a mechanical failure.
The second and third “oopsie doopsies” took place in the Tekamah-Herman Ag Class. We set their eggs a week after the elementary and these teens were excited to learn how to candle their eggs. We were in their new facility which had a dark storeroom which was perfect for candling eggs. I was planning to use the egg candling light I had, but the outlet wouldn’t work with it. Instead we used a small flashlight I also had in the case. Of course the students had cell phones so they used the flashlights on them to help candle the eggs after I’d demonstrated how to do it and explained what to look for.
We determined a certain number of their BIG group of eggs (which they had creatively named as they marked them instead of just putting and “X” to show the eggs were being turned) were not progressing. The first egg to go was “Snoop Dog.” They weren’t too sad.
I had two eggs I’d pulled out as I candled them as one hadn’t been fertile and the other had started, but stopped. I broke open these eggs with 12 anxious high school students around the table. The first egg was just like I predicted, unfertile and just looked like any other egg that had been at 100 degrees for a week. The second egg was also just like I expected, development had started, but stopped leaving a blood ring. When I went to open the third egg I got my first “oopsie doopsie.” The chick was alive and perfectly developing. My mistake was an opportunity for a more in depth and up close study of the physiological development of a baby chick. Unfortunately I had a second “oopsie doopsie” egg/chick when I cracked another egg so I announced to the class, that since we had some issues accurately candling the eggs, let’s just put them back in the incubator and we’d check them next week. The students cheered and raced to the incubators to put their eggs back in.
Lesson #2 (& #3) Learned: Use every mistake as an opportunity to learn and don’t be afraid to admit an “oopsie doopsie” mistake when you make one. Education comes in every opportunity. You just have to be willing to embrace that unexpected education when it happens.
I’m just hoping for a few less “oopsie doopsie” educational opportunities in the next few weeks!