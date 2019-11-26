For many, the busiest shopping day of the year is the day after Thanksgiving. Known as Black Friday, the name conjures up images of early morning shoppers and long lines at big box stores before the sun comes up.
But perhaps the next day is more important, especially in rural America.
The Saturday after Thanksgiving is known as Small Business Saturday. Started by American Express 10 years ago as a way to promote small businesses, the goal behind the day is to remind consumers of the key role they play in helping the small businesses in their community thrive, and encourage them to get out and shop and dine at local businesses.
A report on the economic impact of small businesses commissioned by AmEx in 2018 showed that 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business stays in the community.
Shopping local matters because it affects the entire community. More money spent at local stores means more money stays within the community. This not only helps schools and other organizations through taxes, but small businesses are usually the organizations that support local sports teams, charities and events. American Independent Business Alliance research shows small businesses donate more than twice as much per sales dollar to local non-profits, events, and teams compared to big businesses.
Money spent locally gets spent over and over within the community. The AIBA highlighted the “multiplier effect,” created when money is spent locally.
According to AIBA research, the multiplier effect has three parts:
—Direct impact is spending done by a business in the local economy to operate the business, including inventory, utilities, equipment and pay to employees.
—Indirect impact happens as dollars the local business spent at other area businesses re-circulate.
—Induced impact refers to the additional consumer spending that happens as employees, business owners and others spend their income in the local economy.
The research showed that on average, 48 percent of each purchase at local independent businesses was recirculated locally, compared to less than 14 percent of purchases at chain stores.
Additionally, every dollar spent at independent businesses returns three times more money to the local economy than one spent at a chain and almost 50 times more than buying from an online mega-retailer.
More efficient land use and more central locations mean local businesses put less demand on roads, sewers, and safety services, AIBA research shows. They also generate more tax revenue per sales dollar. As a benefit, a greater percentage of local independent businesses helps keep individual taxes lower.
Not only do independent businesses employ more people directly per dollar of revenue, they also are the customers of local printers, accountants, wholesalers, farms, attorneys, etc., expanding opportunities for other local entrepreneurs.
Sixty-nine percent of respondents to a 2012 Nielsen poll thought in-store purchases are “most reliable,” and 68 percent of them say brick and mortar stores are the “easiest” and “most convenient” way to shop. Local stores enable you to try on and try out items before you buy — and get real expertise — saving your time and money.
A lot has changed since 2012. The rise of online marketing has cut deeply into the bottom line of many major retailers.
But one thing hasn’t changed. Small businesses account for 54 percent of U.S. sales and create about 50 percent of the non-farming gross domestic product or roughly $6 trillion every year.
To small business owners, their business is not just a business. To them, it is an extension of who they are. Giving the local businesses within your community a chance is crucial to not only their survival, but the economic survival of the community, and the county, as a whole.
Take a peek at our Small Business Saturday section inserted in the Plaindealer this week and support these local businesses this holiday season and year round.—MJ