Papio NRD postpones E-waste collection drives
The Papio Missouri River NRD’s electronic waste recycling collections scheduled for April 7 and 9 have been postponed.
The change was ordered to comply with recommended guidelines to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The collections will be rescheduled for a future date sometime this summer, an NRD spokesman said
NRD staff asks the public to not bring electronic waste to the NRD offices in Blair, Tekamah, Walthill and Dakota City on the previously scheduled dates. Information about the rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as those plans have been finalized.
The future collections will be funded through a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE).
The NRD apologizes for any inconvenience and appreciates the public’s understanding of the situation.
Please contact Deborah Ward, Papio Missouri River NRD program assistant at 402-374-1920, ext. 3, for more information.