As the year winds down, insurance activity starts ramping up, especially for those on Medicare. The open enrollment period for Medicare part D plans runs from mid October to early December.
Getting prescription drug coverage through Medicare requires purchasing a separate policy and the terms of those policies change, sometimes dramatically, from year to year. Burt County Extension Assistant Mary Loftis is a certified counselor through the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. As a SHIIP counselor, her job is to help consumers, especially seniors and people with disabilities, wade through the muddy waters of Medicare coverages.
There can be a lot to consider. For example, this year there are 29 different Medicare Part D policies to pick from. That doesn’t include the 13 Medicare Advantage private insurance plans available in Burt County that contain a prescription drug benefit.
While insurance counselors do a good job of helping people find the policy that’s best for them, an unintended consequence is a change in policies can also mean a change in pharmacies.
Amy Tobin, the pharmacist at Tekamah Drug, said every year, all the pharmacies who want to provide Medicare Part D services also have to go through the process of negotiating contracts with individual insurance companies.
“The negotiating process from the standpoint of the pharmacies is complicated, lengthy and seemingly difficult for the small independent pharmacies,” she said. “I can’t say this for all independent pharmacies, but in our case, it has been.”
Tobin said poor reimbursement rates have forced the pharmacy to walk away from some insurance providers.
But some providers have walked away from them.
Most insurance plans operate with “networks.” While many are familiar with networks for doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, the same model applies to pharmacies.
Being in-network means services come with a lower price tag. Out of network costs you more.
But being in-network isn’t necessarily the end of the price considerations.
The best deals usually come through what are know as preferred providers.
That’s where it can get confusing.
Tobin said some of her Medicare Part D customers have been receiving letters from their new insurance carrier that Tekamah Drug is not a “preferred” pharmacy. But not being preferred doesn’t mean patients are barred from using them
“Some patients have received letters stating they can not use Tekamah Drug in 2020 with their chosen Medicare D plan,” Tobin said. “The letters say we are not preferred, but we are still in network. This means we can accept your insurance.”
She said Tekamah Drug is in-network for nearly all Medicare Part D plans and preferred in some of them.
But working with a preferred provider isn’t necessarily the best option either. Loftis said on occasion the best for a particular drug can be higher at a preferred provider than it is for an in-network provider through a different plan “that’s why it’s important to check the price for each drug to make sure you’re getting the best deal,” she said.
Loftis said another consideration is accessibility.
An out-of-town pharmacy may have a lower price through a particular plan, but if the pharmacy won’t ship and if the patient has no way to get there, the low price doesn’t really matter, Loftis said.
Loftis also said many people are wary of the mail-order pharmacies many insurance companies require their customers to use.
“A lot of people don’t trust them,” she said. “Plus, certain drugs, like insulin, have shipping and delivery considerations.”
Tobin said although Tekamah Drug may not always be a preferred pharmacy, her pharmacy, like many small independent businesses, has options that can make them competitive with a policy’s preferred providers.
“I encourage all Medicare D insurance holders to choose the pharmacy that is most convenient for them, the one they trust,” she said. “Please stop in to your current pharmacy and give them a chance to give you fair prices.”
Loftis also has some help on the horizon for people who will become eligible for Medicare in the next six months.
A “New to Medicare,” session will be held Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. at Burt County Courthouse. Anyone planning to attend should call the Extension office to register, 402-374-2929.