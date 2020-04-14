We are one week closer to being through this ordeal. For many, May is the target for the beginning of a return to normalcy.
Until that happens we at the Plaindealer will continue our efforts to support local small businesses.
This week, we suggest scheduling a service in advance. Go ahead and contact a business you prefer and let them know you will be needing them to check your air conditioner, maintain your lawn or do an oil change.
Anderson Plumbing Heating & Air Conditioning or Cass Plumbing & HVAC would enjoy knowing they have future business lined up. Tell Eckley Service & Marine you will need them to do a maintenance check on your boat engine for the coming fishing season. Book a haircut at Greg’s Barber Shop. Any of these acts will be appreciated.
With social distancing and isolation affecting so many in our community, there is one way to help a local business and an individual with a single act of kindness. Offer to pick up items from local shops for an at-risk person. Bomgaars, Buddies Mini Mart and D’Moore Pizza all offer pick-up service.
Finally, inspire others by example. Anxiety is contagious, but so is calm. Reassure those that may be nervous or apprehensive by displaying a resolute demeanor in the face of adversity.
Again, don’t forget to stop by the Plaindealer office to pick up a few “Thank You” cards for those hardworking individuals who keep the shelves stocked and the gas flowing. They don’t cost anything but the time it takes to fill out and drop off. A kind word could make a big difference to someone stressed out.