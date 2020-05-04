A third grade Oakland-Craig Elementary School student has earned first place in 17th Annual Nebraska Department of Agriculture poster contest.
Paisley Peterson, 9, daughter of Brooke and Clint Peterson of rural Craig, was awarded top honors in the third and fourth grade division of the contest. More than 1,750 students in grades 1st through 6th from all across Nebraska entered the NDA’s annual poster contest.
In a statement, NDA Director Steve Wellman said the students who entered this year’s contest lifted our spirits with their colorful posters about agriculture and the many contributions the ag industry makes to our state. These posters truly express how Nebraska agriculture brings us together, he said.
Paisley had plenty of inspiration from which to draw. Her father raises cattle and farms; her maternal and paternal grandfathers, Brent and Kevin, farm corn, beans and alfalfa and work with dairy cows.
She herself is entering her second official year of 4-H following a couple of years of being a Clover Kid. She is looking forward to showing her calves and pigs at the Burt County Fair, her mother said. She is also entering craft and baking items.
“She entered the poster contest along with her class,” Brooke said. “Ms. Largen and Mrs. Loftis sent home the directions and paper and the students worked on them over the next week.”
The theme of this year’s poster contest was “Nebraska Agriculture Brings People Together.” Her mother said she asked Paisley to list things she thinks of when the word “agriculture” or “farming” comes up and how it “brings people together.”
“She thought of how it takes different kinds of workers, helpers, buyers and sellers to raise crops and animals,” Brooke said. “She is familiar with the long hours and teamwork that agriculture takes!”
Paisley drew inspiration for her poster’s elements from her family farm. On her farm, “green” tractors are driven, hay is thrown to their calves and there is a windmill out in front of her house from previous generations, Brooke said. The central image – of hands shaking in a silhouette of the state of Nebraska – was motivated by her rural roots.
“In small communities like ours lots of handshakes are given to help say hello or make deals,” Brooke said.
She used colored pencils, patience and a lot of time to complete her artwork, she said. Art is one of her favorite classes in school. Her teacher is Mrs. Meyer.
According to the NDA, the poster could be used as a part of marketing and/or handouts, among other things.
Paisley is already looking forward to entering next year’s contest after summer on the farm.