Pickell announces retirement

Burt County Sheriff Bob Pickell on Friday offered his resignation to the county Board of Supervisors. In a letter to the board, Pickell said he plans to retire, effective Dec. 31, 2019.
He wrote that while the added requirements over the last five years has made the job of law enforcement more difficult to accomplish with limited manpower, he said he felt blessed to be able to serve in the county where he was born and raised and thanked the board for their support and for the opportunity to serve.
Pickell won his fourth term in office in 2018. He was appointed to the job in 2005 after then-sheriff Randy Wildman resigned to take an administrative position within the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Voters gave him the job in 2006 and he has won re-election three times since.
The board named deputy Eric Nick, Tekamah’s former police chief, as interim sheriff.