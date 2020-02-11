In the wake of last spring’s historic flooding, the Nebraska Legislature passed a law aimed at helping ease the tax burden on property owners who had their property destroyed by the floods.
While it was a big help for residents who lost homes or other buildings, it did not help farmers who saw their land submerged for months.
Despite the claims of state senators, county governments could do little to help their farmers who still had to pay the tax on ground that couldn’t be planted, let alone raise a crop.
Several producers filed property tax protests with the Burt County Clerk last summer, but all were denied because the land itself, supervisors said, was not destroyed.
This summer, it might be different.
During the Jan. 28 county board meeting, Dist. 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson laid out a proposal that could provide tax relief for farmers left to deal with flooded property.
Under Pearson’s plan, the flooded area must be at least 20 percent of a numbered tract. The damage must be from overland flooding. Any water, sand or silt must come from a river or creek.
Tax relief begins after the second year the land goes unfarmed and continues until the damaged area is farmed again. The lowest classification of like ground will be used for property valuations. If any of the affected acres are planted, the process starts over.
Should the Legislature rescind 425, or if an adequate number of land sales occur in the area to determine a market value, the plan will end. Examples included Farm Service Agency maps and photographs of the damage.
Pearson said it will be the responsibility of the landowners to provide documentation for the assessor’s office to use regarding the size of the tract and its location.
“We wanted something we could use as a guideline,” Pearson said, “something everybody can understand.”
Pearson suggested the policy be implemented by June 1. That would give property owners time to assess their property and file a protest. It also gives supervisors time to consider the plan and make further recommendations.
In other business Jan. 28, the supervisors:
—Accepted a $199,048 bid from Constructors, Inc., of Lincoln, to resurface the south half of County Road L running west out of Oakland. Constructors already has the bid to do the north side, the part of the road that was damaged by last spring’s flooding.
The bid calls for a June 1 start and should take a month. The north lane, which will be at least partially funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is expected to be finished in May. Engineer Jeff Wagner told the board that at least a week has to elapse between the two projects to show FEMA that the scope of the work they authorized did not expand.