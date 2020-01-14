Establishing Burt County’s zoning regulations didn’t come without controversy. Updating them hasn’t either.
Following a public hearing Jan. 6, Burt County Planning Commission forwarded a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors to adopt a new slate of setback requirements. The county board is expected to set another public hearing on the proposal at its Jan. 14 meeting. Following that hearing, the board can vote to accept the recommendation or schedule a vote at a later date.
The change to the setbacks came as part of an ongoing update to the county’s comprehensive plan. First adopted in 2000, the plan’s authors suggested it be reviewed every 10 years. It had not been reviewed until the process started a couple of months ago.
“At that time, the county board asked us to take a look at the setbacks,” commission chairman Rod Bromm told the Plaindealer. “We thought they needed changed to be consistent with the comprehensive plan.”
Bromm said the new setbacks are consistent with recommendations made in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Friendly program. Burt County is one of the state’s 49 Livestock Friendly counties. Bromm added that the new distances also are in line with surrounding counties that include setback distances among their zoning regulations.
The comprehensive plan is a tool to be used to shape future development in the county.
The setbacks in question apply to livestock feeding operations only. To be considered a livestock feeding operation, a farm must have at least 300 animal units on-site for at least six months of the year.
With the exception of feeder cattle, an animal unit is not the same as an animal. In Burt County, one horse equals two animal units, 100 chickens equals one animal unit, as does 50 turkeys, 25 weaned pigs, 10 sheep, two and a half hogs or two sows with litters.
Setbacks were put in place to create a buffer between feeding operations and surrounding homes.
The county’s current zoning requirements state that larger operations require a greater setback and enclosed operations required a greater setback than an open lot operation.
The new recommendation eliminates the distinction between enclosed and open lot operations and it reduces the distances.
As an example, 45,000-head chicken operation using environmentally controlled housing would need a setback of three-quarters of a mile. Under the new recommendation, the distance is reduced to three-eighths of a mile.
Although not specifically addressed, the prospect of county farmers contracting with Lincoln Premium Poultry to supply broilers to the Costco chicken operation in Fremont is, at least in part, a basis for the proposed change.
Nebraska Communities United, a grassroots organization which focuses on responsible environmental practices and the associated societal and economic impacts resulting from multi-national corporate acquisition and factory farming, sent more than 200 letters to area farmers and businesses. In the letter, they urged people to attend and to take part in the process.
Approximately 30 people attended with a close to even split, Bromm said, of proponents and opponents to the proposal.
Those speaking against the matter largely addressed the odors emanating from feeding operations.
Proponents highlighted the economic benefits of making Burt County competitive with its neighbors
Livestock feeding operations remain a conditional use in ag zones and applicants for a permit must follow guidelines imposed by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Conditional use applications must be approved by the planning commission and separately by the Board of Supervisors. Each body must hold its own public hearing on the application.
“I think it’s a positive thing,” Bromm said. “Just because we’re changing the setbacks doesn’t mean there will be a hog unit on every section.”
The proposed changes to the setback distances likely won’t be the only changes to come out of the review of the comprehensive plan. Bromm said the commission also is fine-tuning regulations addressing wind and solar power operations.