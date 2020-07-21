The plan is to re-open Tekamah-Herman Schools at 100 percent occupancy for the 2020-2021 School Year.
That’s the plan.
For now.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty,” said Superintendent Dan Gross at the Tekamah-Herman School Board meeting July 13. “Where will we be on Aug. 20? I don’t know.”
Gross said he has been meeting with board members regularly and has been attending two meetings per week with school officials from across the state. The information gleaned from those conferences, combined with recommendations from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and “experts at UNMC,” has helped him formulate the re-opening plan he presented at the board meeting.
“Common sense has to rule the day here,” Gross said. “We need to be prepared to go from 100 percent to 50 percent to 0 percent.”
To facilitate the decision-making in regards to occupancy levels, the ELVHD has established a color-coded COVID Risk Dial, Gross said. The gauge will read green – for 100 percent occupancy safety; to red – for 0 percent occupancy safety. Orange and yellow are the two intermediate levels. Further information about those levels was unavailable.
One middle stage will be 50 percent occupancy. If this is phase is implemented, Gross said the plan is to keep the pre-school through fifth grade students in school and transition the rest to online learning. He said this would be the safest and least disruptive for students, staff and families.
“[Shutdowns] have a huge impact on parents and families,” he said. “It would be best to try to keep from dropping below 50 percent.”
Online learning will also change. While he didn’t elaborate, Gross did say that there were “lessons learned” the last time.
“Even at 100 percent occupancy there will be modifications to daily business,” Gross said. “These adjustments will include cleaning and lunch procedures.”
There will be more cleaning and more in-depth cleaning, he said. The district has purchased an electrostatic spray cleaner for more effective disinfecting. According to Commercial Cleaning Corp., the electrostatic device uses a specialized solution that is combined with air and atomized by an electrode inside the sprayer. Because the particles in the spray are positively charged, they cling to and coat any surface at which they’re aimed.
New food serving methods will be implemented, as well as the way students enter their ID numbers and utensil usage. There will be hand sanitizer stations positioned at each entrance. No visitors will be allowed to enter the building during school. Buses will be sanitized after every use. Water fountains will be shut off and personal water bottles encouraged.
And - there will be masks.
“I know it’s controversial,” Gross said. In explaining his reasons behind deciding on masks for students he stated that the health department explained that when, not if, a student gets ill, it will mean the difference between sending a few students home and a 50 percent (or more) shut-down.
The district has purchased re-usable cloth masks for every student and staff member, he said. Students will be responsible for taking their masks home at the end of the day and cleaning and disinfecting them regularly. Students may also furnish their own masks.
Gross stated that he understands the district does have students that can’t wear masks for physical reasons. These will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Should parents decide to opt out of sending their student to school, for any reason, Gross said he will support whichever option parents choose. He said that if homeschooling is what is best for a family, he has no issue with that family deciding to do so. This statement resulted in a marked increase in the murmuring from the section where members of the school’s staff were seated. IEP situations will need to be handled differently, as well, he said.
The planning is still not done. There’s still a million little details that need to be worked out, Gross said. He, the board and staff will continue working and have further meetings with parents and will update the policy with information as it becomes available.
“The final plan needs to be flexible and able to adapt to any changes,” Gross said. ““The underlying strategy is to not go back to what we had last time.”
In other school board business:
—The decision was made to go with the Aug. 1 graduation date. The health department signed off on the school’s proposal to limit attendance to 50 percent capacity. That would mean a limit of four people per family. The school is planning to livestream the event, Gross said.
—Board member Burt Rogers informed the board about STRIV TV. He said that STRIV was an application which allowed schools to record and broadcast school programs such as theater, sports and other activities.
“I think it’s one of those things we need to do,” Rogers said.
There are eight schools in the conference which already use STRIV, he said. The company is based out of Henderson, Neb. Rogers stated that the start-up costs would be around $2,000. That would include the software, subscription and training from the company on how to use the site.
“It’s not super difficult,” he said. He also believes the school may have the majority of the hardware needed to run the application. After the initial cost, the school would need to pay the annual subscription rate of between $1,500 and $2,000. There might also be a need to install WIFI capability at the football field to allow coverage of events there.
School Board President Mandyn Pruess agreed with Rogers that STRIV would be a useful tool for the district. She said with the possibility of limited attendance at events this year, it could prove even more beneficial.
Administrators had looked into using STRIV previously. They had hoped to recruit students to work the broadcasts but couldn’t find enough interest.