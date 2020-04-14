Poll workers sought for May 12 primary
Gov. Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen are adamant about keeping the polls open for Nebraska’s May 12 primary.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, they say every registered voter already has the option of voting by mail. All they have to do is request a ballot from their local election office.
For those who choose to act on the side of caution, any registered voter who wants to vote by mail does not need to state a reason for doing so.
“Early mail-in ballot request applications are being sent to Nebraska voters by county election officials or by my office,” stated Secretary Evnen. “The application can be filled out and returned to county elections by fax, e-mail or regular mail.”
Burt County Election Commissioner Sarah Freidel’s office already has begun mailing early voting ballots to those who have requested one. More than 700 requests had been made by late last week, that’s more than half of the ballots cast in the 2016 primary when an open presidential race was on the ticket. In the 2018 primary, 1,358 ballots were cast.
The last day to request an early voting ballot is May 1.
Early voting ballots must be returned before the polls close on May 12.
For those who prefer to vote in the conventional manner, the governor and the secretary say social distancing can be maintained at polling places and the election will proceed as scheduled and as described in law.
But polls need poll workers, and that’s where Freidel is running into roadblocks.
The biggest issue in keeping the polls properly staffed is many of the people who normally work the polls also are people who are among those at highest risk for contracting coronavirus—people over the age of 65.
Freidel said she and her staff are doing their best to keep up when poll workers cancel their slots to work their precincts. Voting is conducted in each of the county’s five towns, but most polling sites are home to more than one voting precinct. For example, Tekamah City Auditorium hosts four area voting precincts and each needs its own board.
“We have most boards filled, but cancellations continue to come in,” Freidel said last week. “With the cancellations, we are continually re-arranging boards as well.”
For example, she currently has Tekamah people slated to work in Lyons and Oakland. She may also reshuffle the lineup in order to put workers with experience on a board with new workers.
According to the secretary’s office, poll workers are paid. To be a poll worker you must be 16 years old and if 18 years old or older, must be a registered voter in the county.
Service clubs and other volunteer organizations are able to contract with a county election office, to be paid directly for their volunteer’s time, and can use the funds as they wish for their charitable projects.
Poll worker pay will not reduce unemployment benefits for those who are unemployed.
Secretary Evnen announced last week that his office is taking steps to protect poll workers.
Virtual training will be available online or on television. Further, every polling site will receive kits that include: at least two N95 masks per poll worker, 25 pairs of gloves, 540 ml bottle of hand sanitizer, a canister of disinfecting wipes and individual black pens for each voter to keep.
The secretary reminds poll workers, and voters, that social distancing standards will apply.
Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker is asked to contact Freidel at 402-374-2955; or via e-mail to clerk@burtcounty.org.
An executive order signed April 7 by Gov. Pete Ricketts waived the requirement of in-person voting at election offices, with the exception of voters with disabilities and certain other former federal employees. The executive order is effective through the May 12 primary.
Nebraska voters with disabilities continue to have options to choose from regarding how they wish to cast their ballot. Voting can be done on Election Day at the polls, by mail or early voting in person by appointment at an on-site early voting county location, during the early voting period.
“We want Nebraskans who have disabilities to be able to vote early,” stated Secretary of State Bob Evnen. “Although many of our county buildings are closed to the public, those voters who have disabilities are able to access early voting in person by appointment. They can also choose to vote from home, or vote at the polls.”
Each polling location, and onsite early voting location, is required to have available an accessible voting device for use by voters with disabilities. Nebraska has new ballot marking device - Express Vote - machines for those that are visually/hearing impaired and with wheelchair accessibility. The Express Vote device is set up and operational for disabled voters by appointment. This device will allow those voters to cast an early ballot independently, privately and securely.
Freidel said appointments can be made through her office by calling 402-374-2955.
Voter registration will continue to be available online at sos.nebraska.gov. Eligible citizens also can register when renewing their drivers licenses, or by mail, in person at the DMV offices that remain open, or with DHHS and the Nebraska Department of Education when applying for programs.