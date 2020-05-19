Council cites COVID restrictions in keeping facility closed
It’s going to be a really different summer.
Last Thursday night, Tekamah City Council added to the list of cancelled or postponed events when it decided to not open the city pool for the upcoming season. The decision puts the city in a large company. Several municipal pools across the state and in the area are remaining closed for the summer. Lyons has already decided to keep its pool closed. Oakland was expected to decide May 18, West Point also is expected to decide this week.
Mayor Ron Grass said he didn’t see how it could open in light of a recent state opinion to keep pools closed until July 15. If the pool were to open, it would be subject to a myriad of restrictions, including the hourly disinfecting of surfaces, social distancing requirements in the water and tracking attendance to facilitate contact tracing, should that become necessary.
“Hypothetically, say we do open and follow all the requirements to the best of our ability, but a kid still gets sick. How do we protect ourselves,” council member Jane Walford asked rhetorically.
Pool patrons could be required to sign a waiver before using the pool, but that wouldn’t necessarily protect the city from a lawsuit, council member Kelly Adamson said.
Keeping the pool closed also means the city won’t need any lifeguards. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said prospective guards who have work experience are eligible to file for unemployment.
The pool’s operational budget still will get put to good use, however.
Pending approval from City Attorney Matt Munderloh, the city will use $33,400 of that money to complete the planning phase for a new facility to replace the current pool which is 40 years old.
Council member Chad Zink, who oversees the pool and city parks, said none of the $25,000 earmarked for repairs on the current pool will be used to plan a new one.
Kevin McElyea, an engineer with Aquatic Design Consultants, said the planning process should take about six months.
Completing the planning phase, “gets us to the point of solidifying funding,” he said.
An estimated project cost can’t be determined until the scope of the project is determined. McElyea did say that information generated through the planning phase will be necessary to help apply for any available grants. Although ADC does not help pursue grants, Leanne Ritter with Advanced Consulting Engineering Services, the city’s engineer’s did say she would help pool advisory committee members seek out grants.
But not every summertime diversion is curtailed. RV camping will be allowed in the city’s Memorial Park beginning May 20.
Just like the requirements for campers using state park facilities, RVs using the city’s five pads must be self-contained. Water and electrical hook-ups will be available, but the city’s park shelters and playgrounds will not.