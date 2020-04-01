On Tuesday, March 31, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department received results of a positive COVID-19 case in Cuming County. The person is a woman in her 30s.
ELVPHD is initiating the contact investigation and will be contacting all persons identified to recommend home quarantine. Any potential community exposures identified during the investigation are expected to be released today, April 1.
The health department also learned Tuesday of a second community spread case in Norfolk. The person is a woman in her 70s with underlying medical conditions. She is the third confirmed case in Madison County.
ELVPHD is in the process of conducting a contact investigation. The contacts identified thus far are self-quarantining at home under the department’s recommendations.
Should any potential community exposures be identified, those will be announced, a department spokesman said. Due to the health condition of the individual, however, that is not anticipated.
ELVPHD Health Director Gina Uhing said the case further underscores the critical importance of personal protective measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Those include social distancing, frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with sick people, avoiding touching of mouth, nose and eyes, and cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched items and surfaces daily.