Sixteen million Americans served in World War II. One percent of them, 160,000, went ashore on D-Day.
One of them, a Stanton, Neb., native who came to call Tekamah his home, joined the ranks of departed veterans recently.
Henry Doncheski passed away May 12, 2020, at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano, less than three weeks shy of his 100th birthday.
It is believed that Doncheski was the last of four Tekamah residents taking part in the D-Day landing, the largest seaborne invasion in military history.
Born May 30, 1920, Doncheski was part of some of the most famous military engagements in history, including D-Day and the Battle of the Bulge.
Doncheski enlisted in the Army in 1941 and within four months was transferred to the Army Air Force 9th Division of the 499th Air Service Group.
Three years prior, when he was just 18, Henry met his future wife, Dorothy, at a Lawrence Welk dance at the Bertha Hall. Her parents, Joseph and Julia Entrekin, farmed near Bertha and spent lots of time at the popular ballroom dancing to big band music.
Henry and Dorothy loved to dance. She once said she cut her teeth on the bannister at the Bertha Hall.
A couple of years later, Henry and Dorothy got engaged. It was just after Pearl Harbor and Henry had already enlisted in the Army and was training at Cheyenne, Wyo. He had tested into the Army Air Corps and was transferred to Victoria, Texas, for more training. They were married June 13, 1942, in the post chapel at Foster Field near Victoria.
In early November of 1943, two weeks after the birth of his first child, a daughter they named Cheryl, Henry was on a troop train bound for New York City. From there, it was a ship to England and the war.
D-Day was still months away. At her parents’ home near Bertha, Dorothy would stay up nights with Cheryl. All she knew of Henry’s whereabouts was what arrived in the heavily censored mail.
On perhaps the most important date in the history of the free world, June 6, 1944, he was part of the second wave of troops to hit the Normandy beaches on D-Day. Doncheski once told a Plaindealer reporter that he and his comrades, all carrying about 70 pounds of gear, were dropped off in the English Channel, about two city blocks away from Omaha Beach, “We jumped into waist deep water and made it to the beach as best we could. I just wanted to get to the beach to find some cover.”
He said then that he passed several bodies floating in the water and saw even more wounded as he made his way to the beach.
He said only one thought kept going through his head throughout the long, treacherous day. He wanted to live so he get home to his young wife and baby daughter.
Doncheski survived and so did the offensive. By the end of the day, after 9,000 men were either killed or wounded, the Allies had established a beachhead and over 100,000 men and thousands of tons of materiel had come ashore.
That’s when Doncheski really went to work.
When he was sent to England in 1943, he was part of the 1242 Quartermaster Company, part of the 83rd Service Group. During D-Day, he was assigned to the 29th Infantry Division, largely due to his prior military training, which included heavy artillery experience
As part of the 4th Army, under the command of Gen. George Patton, Doncheski was among the troops that liberated Paris. While in the City of Light, Doncheski was assigned to the motor pool and got the jeep that would mark the rest of his war experience.
Doncheski was part of the famed Red Ball Express, the group that made around-the-clock supply runs to the front line troops.
“We hauled everything from soup to nuts,” he said in 2014, prior to a trip to ceremonies in France marking the 70th anniversary of D-Day. “Whatever the Army needed, we delivered.”
Doncheski led the way in a jeep followed by a number of heavy trucks hauling supplies. Each vehicle was emblazoned with the big red circle. No other vehicles were to be on the roads except theirs, so Doncheski had travel papers on him day and night.
The convoy system began operating on Aug. 25, 1944. At its peak the Express operated 5,958 vehicles that carried about 12,500 tons of supplies a day. It ran for 83 days until Nov. 16, when the port facilities at Antwerp, Belgium, were opened, enough French rail lines were repaired and portable gasoline pipelines were deployed.
Henry spent Christmas of 1944 in the Ardennes Forest of Belgium. A counter-offensive launched by the German army had succeeded in cutting the Allied forces in two, creating what came to be known as “the Bulge.” Lasting from Dec. 16 to Jan. 16, 1945, the battle for the region involved more than a million soldiers. All were at the mercy of bitterly cold weather. Snow and ice made the movement of troops, tanks and trucks nearly impossible.
“They had us on the run, chasing us out of there,” he said. I got caught in there because of the snow and ice. But I had a jeep and I went around the tanks, because they were going uphill, you know, and sliding down the side. But I went around ... and got the heck out of there.
“They’d have beat us, if they hadn’t run out of ammunition and gas.”
The Germans eventually withdrew but thousands of Allied troops were killed and over 8,000 Americans taken prisoner, more than any other time or place in the war—with the exception of Bataan.
Due to the nature of his duties, he never stayed in one place very long. To facilitate supply shipments, Doncheski said the Army would attach supply troops to whatever outfit they were serving. At one point, for example, he was assigned to a unit of paratroopers even though he’d never jumped out of a plane.
“We delivered to paratroopers, so we were paratroopers,” he said.
Discharged as a corporal in October 1945, Doncheski had called Burt County his home since the war. For years he was bothered by the sound of airplanes and never got accustomed to fireworks.
But as time passed, he was not one to trumpet his contributions. Only occasionally would he visit about it with someone who had a shared experience.
In his eulogy during Doncheski’s May 19 funeral, Pastor Owen Derrick of Tekamah’s First Presbyterian Church said part of Christian love is being prepared to sacrifice for others. He said there was no better example than Doncheski’s service to his country.
“I’m sure there are stories he could have told,” Derrick said. “Typical of his generation, he kept them to himself, but he was proud of his service and proud of his country.”
After returning the Burt County following his service, Doncheski worked for 40 years in the service department of a local auto dealership.
Like many of his generation, Doncheski became involved in volunteer organizations following the war. He became active in veterans groups and joined Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department, serving as fire chief for many years.
In the mid 1990s, Henry was able to take his bride to France, to show her the places he couldn’t tell her about during his service. They’d planned to attend the 50th anniversary of D-Day celebration in France in 1994, but a broken ankle suffered while cleaning the roof of their Tekamah home delayed the trip.
Dorothy passed away in 2009.
He later took part in the Heartland Honor Flights that took veterans to the memorials in Washington, D.C. He also told his story to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in a half-hour interview as part of the Veterans History Project at the Library of Congress.
Doncheski said in 1994 that no amount of money could buy the experience he had in the Army, but he wouldn’t want to go through it again.
The Pew Research Center states that about 300,000 U.S. World War II veterans are alive in 2020, including just over 2,900 in Nebraska, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which has published projections of the number of living veterans from 2015 to 2045. WWII service members’ numbers have dwindled from around 939,000 in 2015.
Of the 350,000 women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the war, about 14,500 are alive today.
The VA’s projections show that between Sept. 30, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020, 245 WWII veterans are expected to be lost each day. These projections were calculated before the COVID-19 pandemic and do not take any deaths related to that disease into account.
Part of this story is taken from Doncheski’s contribution to
“A Time to Speak,”
a book of personal stories from World War II compiled by Beverly J. Lydick and
Janell Carson.