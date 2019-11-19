Across the country, agricultural producers are beginning the pencil pushing process that will determine which commodity programs they will sign up for under the 2018 farm bill, also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.
According to Dr. Brad Lubben, extension associate professor and policy specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, commodity program signup technically started in September, but March of 2020 will be the deadline.
While the program acronyms of ARC (Agriculture Risk Coverage) and PLC (Price Loss Coverage) are the same as in the previous farm bill, key factors have changed.
“The market environment in which we are making these decisions is much different than it was in 2014,” Lubben said.
In 2014, the agricultural market was coming off of high prices. Because the ARC is tied to the moving average yield and moving average price, it provided farmers good protection at that time. But the PLC is already paying in 2019, Lubben pointed out.
“So the scenario has basically flipped because of low prices and the current trade outlook,” he said.
Price level concerns about price levels will undoubtedly impact producers’ decisions.
“USDA’s baseline for the life of this farm bill was released in late October and it’s pretty flat. We aren’t going to be able to predict the next market move and certainly not the next baseline,” Lubben said.
One of the major changes from 2014 to 2019 is in the previous farm bill, producers had to make a one-time decision for the safety net program they would use for five years. Under the current bill, the decision becomes an annual one after the initial 2019-20 crop year enrollment.
“While we don’t know exactly where production numbers and price levels will come in, this year is essentially done,” said Lubben. “Recognizing that there are substantial losses in a number of areas due to this year’s flooding and wet weather, it is hard to imagine there will be a production or market shock.”
As with any farm bill there is much to learn and digest, Lubben said. A series of information meetings will start Nov. 18 and run through mid-December at more than 30 locations across Nebraska.
“The meetings were developed through collaboration with the Farm Service Agency (FSA), Extension and Natural Resource and Conservation Service personnel. The meetings will include program details, the economics of commodity program decisions and offer suggested tools producers can use to analyze their decisions.
Lubben encourages producers to attend and to register online so program administrators can adequately plan for enough materials to distribute and be setup for the right number of attendees.
For those who would like to get a start on their Farm Bill 101, Lubben suggests checking out the website farmbill.unl.edu as well as a series of decision tools that are available as a link off of the FSA website: fsa.usda.gov.