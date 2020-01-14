Public comment sought on proposed wind tower

The Federal Aviation Administration is taking public comment on what could become the first commercial wind tower erected in Burt County.
The FAA is conducting an aeronautical study because the 650-foot tall tower exceeds obstruction standards. The tower, targeted for Section 4 in Summit Township, is not within the approach lines of Tekamah’s airport, however.
To be eligible for consideration, comments must be received by the FAA on or before Jan. 25, 2020. The FAA encourages notification by e-mail. More information about the project can be found online at oeaaa.faa.gov and searching by state and ASN, or by contacting its office at 404-305-6645.
The tower is one of 87 proposed by Con Edison Development that would stretch from northwest of Tekamah to west of Lyons. It is unlikely that all 87 towers will be built if the project eventually is approved.
According to its Web site, Con Edison Development develops, owns, and operates large renewable and energy infrastructure projects. Incorporated in 1996, Con Edison Development is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., a division of Consolidated Edison, Inc., one of the nation’s largest energy service companies.
The company’s only Nebraska site is a 43-tower farm near Broken Bow that covers 5,580 acres and produces 340,000 mega-watt hours. It is connected to the Nebraska Public Power District’s system.
The Plaindealer reached out to Con Edison, but answers to our questions were not received by Friday morning.