Yes, there was a public hearing in front of the Burt County Board of Supervisors March 10, but it wasn’t that public hearing. Nor is that public hearing likely to occur any time soon.
Following the scheduled public hearing, the board approved a conditional use permit sought by 3C’s, Inc., to apply sludge on a farm field east of Tekamah. Area farmer Terry Cameron, who sought the permit, said they have been doing the same thing since 1987.
“We’ve never done this farm and most of them have only been done once,” Cameron said. “We get a tremendous amount of nutrients from it and it’s safe as far as we can tell.”
But that’s not what the half dozen or so people in the gallery came to address.
They wanted to talk about wind farms; specifically, why wind farms shouldn’t be allowed in Burt County.
Board chairman Dave Schold said a public hearing on the proposed zoning regulations regarding wind farms is expected sometime in April. Because a wind farm would be a conditional use, any developer would have to apply for a permit just as Cameron had done. The application process requires a public hearing in front of Burt County Planning Commission who then makes a recommendation to the county board. The board then has to hold its own public hearing before rendering a decision.
No permit application for a wind farm has been filed, Schold said. He encouraged the group to return when the board does hold its hearing on zoning regulation changes.
But since the matter was on the agenda, some discussion was allowed. What the board got was a 20-minute economics lesson Wayne area farmer Doug Nelson who said he can look out the rear windows of his home at night, “and see 500 blinking lights,” from a wind energy site near Emerson.
He said he’s never been able to construct a positive cash flow for a wind farm based on his projections of $84 per generated kilowatt hour in costs against $6 per generated hour in retail revenue.
He said he was told 80 percent of the cost is covered by grants, gifts and tax credits. “There is much more here than generating electricity.”
In other business March 10, the supervisors:
—Accepted the resignation of County Attorney Frank Barron. His resignation takes effect March 26.
He encouraged the board to appoint his deputy, Edmond Talbot, as interim county attorney during its March 27 meeting. As it did when it appointed Eric Nick as county sheriff following Bob Pickell’s retirement, the county board can later make a permanent appointment to fill out the rest of Barron’s term. It ends in 2022.
Barron has been county attorney since 2015 and in private practice in Tekamah since 2009. His resignation became necessary following his recent appointment to county court judge for the Sixth Judicial District.
—Approved on a 4-3 vote to allow the roads department to alter its work week to four 10-hour days. The change, which department employees sought, will go into effect April 6 and run through Labor Day. The same schedule has been used for most of the last two decades.