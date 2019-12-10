The effort to purchase a site for a new city office could cost a sitting city council member her job.
The petition process to recall council member Kelly Adamson was awaiting an answer late last week, according to County Clerk Sarah Freidel. According to state law, she has until Dec. 12 to file a response, although one is not required.
In documents filed Nov. 21, Kenneth Lange-McGill is named as the principal circulator. The petition alleges Adamson has neglected her duty, lied to the public and the press, abused her authority, that she is disruptive in official city meetings and that she is disrespectful of the opinions of citizens.
Freidel, the county’s election commissioner, said that once a response is received, circulators would have 20 days to pick up the petition from her office. Circulators then have 30 days from the date of issuance to collect signatures.
Should the petition get into circulation, it would take 99 valid signatures to force a recall vote. Freidel’s office would be in charge of determining the validity of signatures, a process which would take a couple of days.
If enough valid signatures are gathered, Freidel must then notify both Adamson and the city council that an election must be held. The council then must order an election to be held not less than 50 nor more than 80 days after the notification of the official whose removal is sought.
Because 2020 is an election year, a special election cannot be held after April 1, meaning any recall election likely would be part of the primary election in May, Freidel said.
Proponents of the recall claim Adamson misled the council and the public by saying the city had no set plans for developing the Tiger Bowl site.
The city has not yet purchased the property, although a deal is in place to buy the site for $35,000. State law requires a public hearing be held before a purchase is made. That hearing is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Chatt Center. Following the hearing, barring the submission of a petition to force a public vote on the matter, the council can vote to approve the purchase. No petition to force a public vote has been sought.
The council voted Oct. 24 to start the purchase process. Mayor Ron Grass vetoed the measure the next day, citing the high cost of whatever path the council may take in developing the lot.
On Nov. 4, the council voted unanimously in overturning Grass’ veto.
The Plaindealer has learned that Adamson sought preliminary drawings and cost estimates from three engineering firms prior to the council’s first vote to attempt to obtain the property. She also sought information on financing methods. Part of the financing information included a timeline that includes dates for the application for grants as well as dates for bid letting and a the start of construction.
To date, the city has not sought nor accepted any formal development plans.
Adamson also had not responded to a request for comment prior to this edition’s press deadline.