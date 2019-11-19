It was out with the old and in with the new at the Nov. 11 meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education. Old buildings and hazardous materials are going down and out on the South Campus. While renovations and new curriculum are being brought up and phased in for 2020.
The ABC Abatement Company will be handling the elimination of asbestos and asbestos-contaminated materials from buildings slated to be removed from the Tekamah-Herman Schools’ South Campus.
The Omaha-based company’s bid of $12,367 was an average of $9,000 less than the other four companies’ bids. Those companies were: Jamco Abatement Service, of Waterloo; McGill Asbestos Abatement LLC, of Omaha; Great Plains Asbestos Control Inc., of Kearney; and Wheeler Contracting Inc., of Omaha.
Superintendent Dan Gross presented the board with a change order regarding the Career Education Building renovations. He listed the addition of a water softener which would cost $9,315; replacing the metal decking, which would cost $16,199; and repairs to south wall of the welding area, which would cost $3,401. This brings the entire project total to $2,025,565.
The Board also voted to approve the 2018-2019 audit conducted by Erickson and Brooks, CPAs of Fremont. This was the first year for Erickson and Brooks to conduct the schools’ review.
“They were a little more expensive than the previous auditors,” said Gross. “But, we are getting our money’s worth.”
Gross said that Erickson and Brooks did a very thorough job, and thanked Board Secretary Heidi Lindberg for all the extra work she put in during the process. The purpose of an audit is to provide feedback, he said.
“We have already started to implement their suggestions,” Gross said. “The changes will make things easier going forward.”
Board member Chris Booth reported that the Building and Grounds Committee had been holding meetings over the last several weeks. He said the group was looking at the condition of the gym, the locker rooms and the science classrooms.
“We have a concept of what we would like to do,” Booth said. “Next week is our last meeting. We are going to evaluate our needs versus our wants.”
The emphasis of the evaluation will be to estimate the costs and assess how that would affect the levy. Gross agreed with this approach, stating that his hope was that any conclusions would be “levy-neutral.” The committee will also be addressing space and concept options with the Tekamah City Council.
Elementary Principal Sarah Rusk reported to the Board that the school’s Halloween parade had been a success. She said that an estimated 290 students and parents had participated.
“There was a lot of parent and volunteer support,” Rusk said.
Rusk also reported that the elementary will be looking at beginning a new reading curriculum in the spring to meet state standards.
“We need to challenge at-risk readers with appropriate material,” Rusk said. The former approach of using skill-level reading tasks was not aiding the students’ growth.
Gross approved of the new methodology. He said that it incurs a little more work, but in the long run, it pays off for students. Tekamah-Herman is a pilot school for this teaching technique, he said.
High School Principal Tom Borders recognized Donnie Seeley, Olivia Chatt, Chase Reyzlek, and Alicia Clark for winning the VFW Patriot Pen Writer’s challenge. Post winners advance to the VFW district level. Borders also recognized Luke Wakehouse for breaking the single-season rushing record and the single-season touchdown record.
The Curriculum Committee reported that it had discussed and was “still pondering” the idea of working with Pathway 2 Tomorrow. The stated aim of P2T is “to support local control in education by carrying out local and regional solutions.”
Some of the partners of this national organization include: Alliance for Excellent Education, Center on Reinventing Public Education, Democrats for Education Reform and Educators for Excellence.
Superintendent Gross asked the Board to accept changes in February’s scheduled in-service dates. The changes were approved and will change Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14, to be Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb 21. The superintendent also reported that there has been no movement on the baseball co-op initiative.
In house-keeping matters, the Board approved the general fund bills and the treasurer’s report.
The general fund bills came to $75,211.35. The largest payouts were: FBG Service Corporation for custodial service, $7,416; NPPD, $5,500; and Walter Lydick for services, $4,635. The treasurer’s report showed revenues of $334,446.44, expenditures of $622,139.50 and a cash on hand balance of $3,736,602.37.
The meeting ended with School Board President Mandyn Pruess moving the meeting into closed session to discuss the purchase of property and to discuss negotiations strategies to protect the interest of the public. Superintendent Gross reported afterwards that no action was taken after the session.
The next regular meeting of the Tekamah-Herman Board of Education is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the Superintendent’s office.