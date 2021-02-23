Report livestock losses within 30 days

Livestock producers have 30 days to report livestock losses to be eligible for payments under the USDA’s Livestock Indemnity Program. LIP provides financial benefits to producers who suffer livestock losses above normal mortality due to adverse weather, which can include extreme cold. Prior registration in the program is not necessary.
Reporting and documenting weather-related losses is an important part of the LIP application process, said Burt County farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall.
“Producers must report losses within 30 days of when those livestock losses become apparent,” Hall said. “A phone call to the county FSA office can serve as official notice of loss. You can call the office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.”
Adequate documentation must be provided that proves the death or injury of eligible livestock occurred as a direct result of an eligible loss condition in the calendar year for which benefits are being requested. Documentation also must provide sufficient data that identifies the quantity and the livestock kind/type and weight range.
Documents providing acceptable evidence may include, but are not limited to, any or a combination of the following: contemporaneous producer records existing at the time of event, such as a dated picture; rendering truck receipts or certificates; veterinary records; records assembled for tax purposes; private insurance documents; bank or other loan documents; or brand inspection records.
Livestock owners or contract growers who suffered livestock losses will file a notice of loss and an application for payment at the USDA Service Center responsible for the physical location county where the livestock deaths or injuries occurred.
While livestock owners and contract growers must file the notice of loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent to the participant, producers have until March 1, 2022, to file the application for payment and provide the supporting documentation.
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.