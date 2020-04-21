The senior living facility in Blair that has seen at least 19 coronavirus cases reopened last week.
Carter Place Senior Living temporarily closed in late March, and residents moved to neighboring health care facilities and hospitals after both residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
The facility brought back seven residents last Wednesday, and an Enlivant spokesperson said it planned to bring back others Thursday.
“Beyond April 16th, we plan to welcome remaining residents back as they are deemed appropriate to return by the hospital, which is responsible for determining the schedule of our residents’ return, based on their symptoms and testing protocols,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail sent by owner Enlivant’s public relations firm.
Enlivant said that, prior to opening, it did a full cleaning and remediation of Carter Place, continued staff training on COVID-19 best practices and procedures and conducted a voluntary Nebraska Medicine Infection Control Assessment and Promotion program review and walk through of Carter Place.
The infection control program and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have cleared Carter Place to bring residents back, the Enlivant spokesperson said.
The facility will maintain ongoing COVID-19 precautions based on evolving guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, prohibit all nonessential visitors, screen all employees and essential visiting medical personnel, Enlivant said.
There will be no group activities, and all dining will occur in each resident’s room.
“Our top priority remains the safety and health of our residents and employees,” the spokesperson said. “We will continue to adjust our protocols based on evolving guidance from the CDC and in coordination with local and state health departments.”
One of the residents who contacted the virus died April 12, former Dana College professor Darrell Dibben.
The 90-year-old Blair man also suffered with underlying health concerns, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The first fatality in Washington County, Dibben was the state’s 18th death attributed to the virus. Three Rivers has linked 19 of the county’s 20 cases to the facility. Washington County has not had another positive case since April 5.
Blair police are conducting an investigation into a claim from employees that employees were ordered to report for work even though some were showing symptoms.
In other developments:
—Tekamah Drug has stopped all walk-in traffic at the store.
Pharmacist Amy Tobin said the store’s regular hours are still in effect, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but customers must call ahead.
“A day or two ahead is best so we can get whatever they need ready for them,” Tobin said.
Payment options also can be discussed at that time, such as using a debit card or the handling of cash.
Once the customers arrives at the store, they are asked to call again, or call before leaving home, and their order will be brought out and delivered through the passenger side window of the customer’s vehicle.
“We’re just trying to keep everybody healthy,” Tobin said.
— MercyOne Oakland medical Center has temporarily closed its clinics in Lyons and Oakland to walk-in traffic. The clinics have begun seeing patients by telehealth. In-person appointments are only done if necessary.
Patients who go to the clinic for routine treatments, such as allergy shots, will continue to be seen by appointment.
The hospital remains open, but visitors are restricted and volunteer activities have been suspended.
If an emergency room visit is needed, patients are asked to call ahead so proper precautions can be taken.
JoAnne Young of the Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report