In preparation for mapping a plan for economic recovery from the crushing impact of the coronavirus, Gov. Pete Ricketts on Wednesday launched a business recovery survey that will gather information and suggestions online.
Ricketts said he’s seeking information on “how this has impacted business operations (as) we think about planning for future growth.”
Recovery will be “a team effort,” the governor said Wednesday during his daily news briefing on the coronavirus and the state’s efforts to manage the pandemic.
New state government revenue figures demonstrate that “the Nebraska economy was really humming along” until the virus hit, Ricketts said.
The business recovery survey is being conducted at bit.ly/NE-Biz-Survey-2020.
As the calendar moves into the final two weeks of April, when the virus is expected to peak in the state, the governor is looking ahead to the beginning of recovery without making any decisions yet on when he will lift social or physical distancing restrictions, including bans on service inside restaurants and bars.
Ricketts said he expects to open up “incrementally, a little bit at a time” without removing all restrictions at once.
“We’re going to try to phase this in,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha wrote the governor a letter urging him to issue a stay-at-home order now in view of the announcement that Nebraska Crossing Outlets intends to reopen its operations along Interstate 80 between Lincoln and Omaha on April 24.
“This can only happen in the absence of a stay-at-home order issued by your office,” Lathrop wrote.
“I urge you in the strongest terms to order Nebraskans to stay at home unless they are engaged in essential activities and to allow the return of non-essential businesses once health professionals believe we are adequately prepared to safely allow movement within businesses across the state.”
“In many ways,” Ricketts suggested during his briefing, “we’ve been more restrictive than other states” and evidence suggests that “the plan is working.”
Ricketts pointed to the assessment that Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, made that Nebraska’s policy of shutting down schools, limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, encouraging people to work from home and implementing physical distancing standards is “functionally equivalent” to shelter-at-home orders in most other states.
Nebraska’s plan depends on “people exercising personal responsibility and civic duty,” the governor said, “not the heavy hand of government.”
While the restrictions appear to be working, Ricketts said, “we need to do more testing” to identify people who may be infected by the virus and, in turn, test the people who have been in contact with them in order to control and prevent its spread.
Acquiring testing materials, primarily reagents, has been a challenge, the governor said, but the state is actively pursuing a number of channels “and I feel like we’re making progress.”
So far, Ricketts said, the state is meeting its goal of “not overwhelming the health care system.”
Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, said 50 percent of the state’s hospital beds remain unoccupied.
The hot spot is CHI St. Francis in Grand Island, where seven patients have been transferred to other hospitals and 17 patients are on ventilators.
“We have the cooperation of every hospital in the state to do inter-hospital transfers,” Anthone said.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter said the university is ready to do its part in helping “bring our economy back,” working in large part through its research activities.
The university is a key partner in the business recovery research project announced by the governor.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the hardest-hit businesses in the state are Main Street businesses such as restaurants, as well as retail stores.
Slone suggested Nebraskans join gift card campaigns that are now underway to help support local businesses.
Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services in the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, announced the state will launch two initiatives to assist families receiving child care subsidies during this period of economic stress.
One would provide for subsidized child care at home and the other would help sustain child care providers with financial support even if the child who is normally subsidized is not there.
Ricketts announced that 18,565 Nebraska businesses have applied for $2.7 billion in federal loans that are available under the economic stimulus package recently approved by Congress. Those forgivable loans are designed to keep people employed.