The fourth in the series of Plaindealer profiles of the county’s rural churches centers on Riverside Baptist, The church has been at home along the base of the bluffs about halfway between Tekamah and Decatur on Highway 75 for more than a century.
Burt County used to have plenty of rural churches. Research by Burt County Museum staff a few years ago showed 20 of them. Many were the kind postcards are made from, a frame building with a modest steeple surrounded by acres of farmland. They bore names like Divide Center Presbyterian, Pleasant Home Methodist Episcopal, St. Johannes Danish Evangelical Lutheran, Silver Creek Baptist, even the Golden Spring Dunker Church.
Few of those churches still remain. The Seventh Day Adventist building still stands northwest of Tekamah. Four others still hold services, or did before the COVID-19 pandemic halted them. They include Riverside, Salem Covenant, Alder Grove Methodist and St. John’s German Evangelical Lutheran.
To the faithful of Riverside Baptist, the little country church is more than a modest building. it is 145 years of shared faith spanning several generations.
Riverside Baptist has roots deeper than the burr oaks which line the bluffs behind the landmark.
For many of its members, the pages of church records intertwine with family histories. The church’s congregations have included many families with generational ties, like the Gill, Hennig, Langley, Method, Miller and Saxton families who have helped maintain the church throughout the decades.
Several generations trace their ancestors’ arrival to the scenic spot, which now overlooks farmsteads sprawled across the flat Missouri River valley. To the west, pastures cover the indented steppes of Nebraska’s chain of loess hills. Timber tracts cover the bluffs for miles.
It should be no surprise that early settlers thought it fitting to build a church in such a serene setting.
It started in March of 1875. After meeting informally for years, eight charter members gathered at Fairview Country School (District 8) to organize today’s Riverside Baptist with Rev. Hungate as it’s leader. The church’s name was picked due its proximity to the river. Among them was David Moore and his wife, Rachael Laughlin Moore. The others were C.L and J.L. Moore, Mr. and Mrs. Mark Homan, Mrs. Louisa Laurence and Mrs. Christy Cornell.
In those early days, services were held in schoolhouses and homes. The simple ceremonies reflected the hardships of the congregants’ lives.
Baptisms took place at nearby Golden Spring and in the icy water of creeks during winter months. Five people once were baptized in Lake Quinnebaugh.
A church historian once described how logs were hollowed out and used as water toughs to fill a wooden baptismal tank.
In 1888, the growing membership accepted T.J. Laughlin’s donation of a building site for a church building, but there was a catch. Laughlin specified they could have the land as long as the, “railroad does not pass through and locate a station on the spot.” Rail tracks were never laid north of Tekamah and the Riverside Baptist Church congregation erected its first house of worship.
The cornerstone was quarried out of the neighboring hills. Sanctuary seats were straight-backed chairs fastened together and bracket lamps fastened to window casings provided light.
A horse barn was built in 1897 and served until 1930. Four years later, a parsonage was built across the road.
Riverside’s members not only shared faith, they also shared pastors. For nearly 50 years they joined with Silver Creek Baptist to support one pastor. The partnership ended in 1953 when the Silver Creek church was merged into Tekamah’s First Baptist. Riverside also has shared pastors with the old Herman Federated Church and Tekamah’s First Baptist. The church currently is served by Rev. Beverly Melchior-Young.
Among the nearly four dozen pastors who have served the flock was Rev. E.M. Owings who served on three separate terms. his last call, in 1928, was during an extensive remodeling of the original church building.
The job called for raising and moving the present building north, adding a room and installing a full basement.
Owings died unexpectedly a year later and his funeral was the first one held in the remodeled church.
The congregation is close knit and families endured and shared heartaches throughout the years. At the turn of the 20th Century, diphtheria touched many lives. A short time later, worship services were cancelled for a month during a smallpox epidemic. World War II claimed four members’ lives: Dale Edwards, Lyle Smith, Lowell Saxton and Clayton Johnson.
At the time of the church’s centennial, a former pastor remarked on the church’s heritage of pulling together. He recalled memories from 1949-52 when Missouri River floods caused farm families living on the river bottom to move possessions and livestock to the hill country at Easter time.
The church is perhaps best know for its longstanding tradition of an outdoor sunrise service atop the hill behind the church, followed by a hearty breakfast in the church basement.
Many members believe the reason the small church has survived when others have not, is that each generation has tried to live up to the pattern of the one before it.
One command can be read between the lines in all minutes of business meetings from 1875 to the present, “Supreme love to God, and your neighbor as yourself.”