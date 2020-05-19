Health precautions at Burt County Courthouse became a little more strict last week.
Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka told the county board May 12 that a presumed positive case had been identified in her department. She said possible contacts had left 10 of the 12 department employees, and her, in a two-week quarantine at their respective homes. The quarantine is slated to expire at the end of this week.
Chytka said the employee in question had been retested and the results were expected on Wednesday, May 13.
County board chairman Dave Schold said he was told by Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department Health Director Gina Uhing that board action could make road department employees “essential personnel,” requiring them to report for work.
“If they had no symptoms they could do their jobs, but they would have to practice social distancing,” he said. “Just go to work and go home. They would have to be scheduled so they wouldn’t be around each other.”
Chytka said she already was working on a staggered schedule that is designed to prevent close contact among employees.
“If we allow guys to run their machines, they have to know they’re being watched,” Supervisor Carl Pearson said. “Breaking quarantine would be a serious breach.”
The board took no action on the status of its personnel.
Although the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is not indicating the case as a positive test, precautions were immediately taken at the courthouse May 11 as if it were. A cloth face covering is now required for anyone entering the building, for example.
During the May 12 meeting, the county board left in place the current restrictions regarding entry.
Board chairman Dave Schold the safety of the health and safety of county officials, employees and the public remains a top priority.
“I know a lot of people would like to see the restrictions eased,” he said, “but it’s up to the public to respond in their own way.”
The county board will revisit entry requirements at its May 28 meeting.
More than a month after the first COVID-19 case was reported in Burt County, the case count had quietly climbed to six by early last week. It remained there through the end of the week. Burt County still has the lowest number of confirmed cases in the health department’s four-county area
On April 10, the health department announced the first case in Burt County. Burt was the last of the four counties in the department’s coverage area to have a confirmed positive. Department officials said then that community spread of the virus had been declared for the other three counties: Madison, Stanton and Cuming.
When the first Burt County case was announced, health department officials stated that “exposures are possible anytime one leaves their home. For this reason, each person must assume the personal responsibility for protecting him or herself from exposure by social distancing and staying home. Assume that COVID is present in all communities and locations and conduct yourself accordingly.”